Gurugram: PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka expressway on Monday. Check traffic advisory here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 11. In light of this, Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting heavy vehicles on the expressway. The Prime Minister will also conduct a rally at Antriksh Chowk, leading to expected traffic congestion.

The public is advised to use the Antriksh Chowk route only if necessary till 4 pm on March 11. Heavy vehicle movement on the expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm on Sunday, and drivers are advised to use KMP instead.

Traffic near Sarhaul Border may be affected for 10-15 minutes. Commuters going from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT till 4 pm on March 11 are advised to use the Antriksh Chowk only if necessary, a senior traffic police official told news agency PTI.

"Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed for some time due to crowd in the rally. On the other hand, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm on Sunday, hence all heavy vehicle drivers should use KMP during this period," the Gurugram police traffic advisory read.

The 18.7 km Gurgaon segment of the expressway was completed last year, with the remaining 10km within Delhi expected to be finished in a few months. The Dwarka Expressway was constructed at a cost outlay of around Rs 9,000 crore.

The new expressway is anticipated to reduce travel time between Delhi and Gurgaon and promote development in the newly developed sectors. It begins from Shiv-Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and ends near Kherki Daula toll plaza through Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi, Gurugram border and Basai.

The expressway will connect key areas such as Harsaru, Pataudi Road, Farrukhnagar, and Sector 88(B), improving connectivity for Gurugram residents. The expressway will also link sectors 83, 84, 88, 99, and 113 in Gurugram with Dwarka Sector 21 and Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The expressway will feature a fully automated tolling system and the project will be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS). It will also be equipped with toll management system, CCTV cameras and surveillance systems.