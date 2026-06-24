One motorcycle, 107 challans: Gurugram traffic check uncovers a shocking record

A traffic check on NH-48 in Gurugram led to the impounding of a motorcycle with 107 pending challans and unpaid fines of around Rs 2.36 lakh on Monday, officials said. The action was taken by Gurugram Traffic Police during a special enforcement drive targeting motorists with challans pending for more than 90 days.

Advertisement

Officials said the seizure formed part of a wider campaign against repeat traffic offenders and those who continue to violate rules without clearing long-pending penalties. A senior traffic police officer said strict action was being taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, while motorists were also being informed about pending challans and urged to pay them promptly.

MUST READ | 4 Namo cities proposed in Delhi-NCR: All you need to know about connectivity

On Monday, Traffic Inspector Mahabir Singh and his team were carrying out a special checking drive on NH-48 to enforce lane discipline when they stopped the motorcycle. The vehicle did not have a high-security registration plate and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

“Upon verification, it was found that the motorcycle had 107 pending challans registered under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The total outstanding penalty amount was approximately Rs 2.36 lakh. The rider was asked to produce the vehicle-related documents but failed to do so. Consequently, Gurugram Traffic Police took immediate action and impounded the motorcycle, which was then shifted to the designated impound parking facility,” the officer said.

Advertisement

A Gurugram Traffic Police spokesperson appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, keep vehicle documents updated and ensure timely payment of pending challans. “Compliance with traffic regulations is essential not only for personal safety but also for the safety of all road users,” the spokesperson said. The police said the action was part of a wider drive against repeat violations and long-pending challans.