‘Gyanesh, it’s done bro’: Rahul Gandhi calls for CEC’s resignation in march to Parliament House complex

Other slogans also made it to the march including ‘BJP hai CEC hai’, ‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’, and ‘Democracy not for sale’.

Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign. #IndiaAllianceMarch https://t.co/9ZB6aJfakl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2026

INDIA BLOC PROTEST

The INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission on Tuesday ended in a dharna on Parliament Street after police stopped opposition MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge. The MPs were halted near the NITI Aayog office on their way from the Parliament House complex to Nirvachan Sadan and demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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The march took place amid the opposition's campaign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and following the Supreme Court's observations on changes to Form 6, the statutory application for voter enrolment. Reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission were also in the background, though the poll body denied these, stating that decisions related to the SIR were unanimous.

Leaders from various parties, including TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI (M) leader John Brittas, participated in the march. Heavy security and barricades were in place around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters before the MPs gathered at Parliament's Makar Dwar and proceeded towards Nirvachan Sadan.

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Before the march, opposition MPs questioned the security arrangements and intensified their demand for Kumar's resignation, citing the Supreme Court's remarks on Form 6. Congress MP Imran Masood accused Kumar of eroding public trust in the Election Commission, stating that the institution was once trusted nationwide but that trust had been broken under Kumar's leadership.

