Adani Ports, Eternal, Titan, Unimech Aerospace shares among brokerage's top Diwali 2026 picks

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 500, indicating an upside potential of 8 per cent.

"Margins should recover as surplus foreign currency deposits are deployed and higher repo rates pass through to loan yields. Unsecured loan quality is improving. We estimate net interest income/net profit CAGRs of ~19.7 per cent/24.1 per cent over FY26-28E, with return on assets of 2.07 per cent in FY27E," the brokerage said.

Adani Ports: The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,130, suggesting an upside potential of 15 per cent.

Motilal Oswal said, "Port capacity additions, infrastructure projects and global acquisitions provide visibility, with cargo volumes expected to grow at a 14 per cent CAGR over FY26-28E. We estimate revenue/operating profit/net profit CAGRs of 17 per cent/18 per cent/21 per cent over FY26-28E."

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Titan: With a target price of Rs 6,000, the stock offers a potential upside of 35 per cent, according to the brokerage.

"With 3,551 stores as of Jun'26, store expansion and non-jewellery businesses add growth levers. Stable gold prices could improve margin visibility. We estimate revenue/operating profit/net profit CAGRs of 17 per cent/21 per cent/23 per cent over FY26-29E," Motilal Oswal said.

Eternal: The brokerage has assigned a target price of Rs 420, indicating an upside potential of 22 per cent.

"Blinkit's store target is raised to 3,500+ by FY27-end and ~5,000 by FY28-end, while food delivery margins stay stable. We estimate revenue/net profit CAGRs of ~75 per cent/~155 per cent over FY26-28E," Motilal Oswal said.

BSE: Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 4,000, implying an upside potential of 14 per cent.

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"Growth extends beyond derivatives: 30 per cent+ share of options premium turnover, cash market share at ~9 per cent, and recurring income from mutual fund and co-location services. Operating margin rose to 65 per cent+ in FY26 from 9 per cent in FY21. We estimate a ~27 per cent net profit CAGR over FY26-28E," the brokerage said.

SPR Auto Components: The stock has a target price of Rs 6,150, indicating a potential upside of 41 per cent.

"Acquisitions contribute ~35 per cent of revenue and lift content per vehicle to over Rs 30,000, while multi-fuel adoption adds runway. We estimate a 21 per cent net profit CAGR over FY26-29E, with core return on capital employed rising from 20 per cent to 28 per cent," Motilal Oswal said.

Shaily Engineering: The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 4,074, suggesting an upside potential of 29 per cent.

"Consumer electronics and semiconductors add growth avenues, and operating margins are expected to exceed 32 per cent by FY28E. We estimate revenue/net profit CAGRs of 33 per cent/48 per cent over FY26-28E," Motilal Oswal said.

Arvind: Motilal Oswal has assigned a target price of Rs 670, indicating a potential upside of 37 per cent.

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"The potential India-UK free trade agreement adds a lever. Management expects a stronger second half, with garments up ~15 per cent and advanced materials 18 per cent-plus. We estimate revenue/net profit CAGRs of 18 per cent/30 per cent over FY26-28E," the domestic brokerage said.

Unimech Aerospace: The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,138, implying an upside potential of 35 per cent.

"A robust nuclear order book and diversification into semiconductors and oil & gas add further growth avenues. We estimate revenue/net profit CAGRs of 75 per cent/69 per cent over FY26-28E, with operating margins above 38 per cent," Motilal Oswal said.

Symbiotec Pharmalab: The stock has a target price of Rs 1,430, indicating a potential upside of 15 per cent from the brokerage's assessed market price.

"Exports are 67 per cent of FY26 revenue. With Rs 1,670 crore of capex done by FY27, the focus shifts to commercialising new capacity. We estimate revenue/net profit CAGRs of 33 per cent/37 per cent over FY26-29E, lifting return on equity to 17 per cent," the brokerage stated.