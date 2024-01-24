Gyanvapi mosque case: ASI’s report to be made available to both parties, says court

A court in Varanasi district consented on Wednesday to share the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) scientific report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex with both Hindu and Muslim parties. The parties are required to provide an affidavit for the same.

This development comes after the ASI presented its report on the mosque complex to the Varanasi District Court in a sealed cover on December 18. Following this, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu party, requested the court to publicise the ASI report, arguing against its submission in a sealed cover.

The ASI had conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to ascertain if the 17th-century mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple structure. This survey was initiated after the Allahabad High Court endorsed the Varanasi district court's ruling that the survey was crucial for justice and would benefit both parties.

The Gyanvapi committee appealed against the order in the Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court in August last year declined to suspend the high court's ruling on the ASI survey.

The ASI began a survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The Allahabad High Court gave permission for the survey, after which the ASI team documented, photographed, and recorded a detailed description of the findings without damaging the structure.

The survey was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, but the Allahabad High Court dismissed the plea, after which the Supreme Court also declined to stay the survey stating that it would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure.

The mosque management committee argued that the survey is 'digging into history', violating the Places of Worship Act and impinging upon fraternity and secularism.

