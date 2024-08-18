'Had faith in Mamata, but no more': Kolkata rape victim's father slams West Bengal CM, says she is engaging in duplicity

The father of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of adopting a double standard in addressing the tragedy. He suggested that the chief minister was engaging in duplicity as she was trying to suppress public anger.

"The Chief Minister speaks at length, walking the streets demanding justice for my daughter. Yet, at the same time, she attempts to suppress public anger. Why is she engaging in duplicity? Is she afraid of people? We have questions that need answers," he said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Sunday.

The trainee doctor's rape and murder case has triggered nationwide outrage, as the medical fraternity believes that the police did not conduct a fair probe. The suspicion grew after a suicide theory was floated despite serious injuries all over the victim's body.

On Sunday, the football fans of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal hit the street, demanding justice in the case. However, the Kolkata Police cracked down on the protestors and detained some of them.

"Those who are protesting freely are finding their voices stifled by the Chief Minister. While she herself takes to the streets in protest, she is simultaneously making arrangements to ensure that others' protests do not take place," the victim's father said.

In an interview with NDTV, the victim's father slammed the chief minister for not doing enough for justice in the case. "Early on I had full faith in her, but now no. She is asking for justice but what is she saying that for? She can take charge of that, she is doing nothing," he said when asked about the investigation conducted by the Kolkata Police.

"They are saying 'we want justice'. But those of the general public who are saying the same thing, they are trying to lock them up," he said.

In an interview with ANI, the father said that no one from the police department or the RG Kar College cooperated with them. "The entire department is involved in this."

The victim's mother urged the people of West Bengal, particularly those benefiting from government schemes like Kanyashree and Lakshmi Bhandar, to think twice about their safety before accepting such benefits.

"I call for the harshest punishment for those responsible. Only then will I consider the issue of financial compensation from the state government? Justice must come first, and only then will I accept any form of compensation," she added.

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan supporters protest Kolkata horror

Today, supporters of arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan gathered near the Salt Lake stadium to protest the rape and murder case. The supporters gathered outside the stadium even as a Durand Cup match between the two major Indian football clubs was cancelled amid concerns over the law and order situation.

Supporters of the two clubs held each other's flags and raised slogans demanding justice for the victim's family, with a huge contingent of the police keeping a vigil on the situation. Supporters of the Mohammedan SC, another major football club, also joined the protests a while later.

As the protests blocked the traffic, police chased the agitators in a high-voltage drama and detained some of them. Even though the police were somewhat successful in breaking the gathering initially, the protesters regrouped in small numbers a while later and continued raising slogans.

"We want justice for the sister who was gang-raped and murdered. Together, we Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan fans have assembled here peacefully. Why so many policemen have been deployed? Why the match had to be cancelled? Don't we have the right to demand justice for the victim," asked Bittu Senapati, a Mohun Bagan supporter.

The police said prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in the area from 4 pm till 12 am to prevent any disruption of peace. For defying the prohibitory orders, some of those who gathered here were detained, they said. As the police tried to whisk away those detained, the supporters of the two clubs tried to block the way of the vans.

(With inputs from PTI)