Haldwani violence: Nainital DM says attack was unprovoked; structures to be demolished were not registered as religious

Haldwani communal violence: Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that the attack on the municipal corporation team was unprovoked. She said that the structures that were identified for demolition were not registered as religious structures. She also confirmed that two people have died in the violence so far.

Singh said that based on the High Court’s order, action against encroachment were taken at various places in Haldwani. Everyone was given time and notice for the hearing, said Singh, adding that some had approached the High Court. Some of these petitioners were allowed extra time or a stay on the demolition, while some weren’t. “The demolition drive was conducted by PWD and Municipal Corporation against cases where extra time was not given. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset," said the DM.

“It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as a religious structure or has been given any such recognition,” said the DM, acknowledging that some do call the structure a madrasa.

Singh said that they decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets. “No actions were taken by the police and administration to cause harm to life and property...The demolition drive began peacefully...Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour, attacked our municipal cooperation team,” she said at a press conference.

The Nainital DM said that stones were pelted on the municipal corporation’s team. “It was planned that the day the demolition drive would be conducted the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed and the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force,” she added.

The police station was surrounded by the mob and the ones inside were not allowed o come out. They were pelted with stones and then attacked with petrol bombs, the vehicles outside the station were set on fire, she confirmed. Tear gas and water cannons were used only to safeguard the police station, she stated.

Curfew was imposed in Haldwani over the clashes in Banbhoolpura area. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami summoned a meeting of senior officials in Dehradun. The demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma.

