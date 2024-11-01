Happy Diwali 2024: November 1 Lakshmi Puja timings and 60+ best wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

This year, Diwali falls on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Krishna Paksha, and there's ongoing discussion about the exact day for celebration. The Amavasya tithi starts on October 31 at 3:52 PM and ends on November 1 at 6:16 PM. This overlap has led to divided opinions: some experts suggest October 31, while others favor November 1 to align with traditional customs.

Amavasya begins on October 31, 2024, at 3:52 PM, and Pradosh Kaal occurs that evening. Traditionally, when Amavasya and Pradosh Kaal coincide, it is considered a suitable time for Lakshmi Puja, making October 31 a viable option. Some spiritual leaders support this, emphasizing the festival’s symbolic representation of light overcoming darkness.

On the other hand, Vedic traditions place importance on Udaya Tithi, the tithi active at sunrise, which is significant for auspicious events. As Amavasya extends beyond sunrise on November 1, 2024, and ends at 6:16 PM, many believe that November 1 is a more spiritually significant day for Diwali.

Drik Panchang recommends celebrating Diwali on November 1, 2024. Performing Lakshmi Puja on November 1 during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal ensures the rituals align with the most favorable astrological conditions.

Auspicious Muhurat for November 1, 2024

Pradosh Kaal: 5:36 PM to 8:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:19 PM to 8:15 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM

