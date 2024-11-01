Happy Diwali 2024: November 1 Lakshmi Puja timings and 60+ best wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

This year, Diwali falls on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Krishna Paksha, and there's ongoing discussion about the exact day for celebration. The Amavasya tithi starts on October 31 at 3:52 PM and ends on November 1 at 6:16 PM. This overlap has led to divided opinions: some experts suggest October 31, while others favor November 1 to align with traditional customs.
Amavasya begins on October 31, 2024, at 3:52 PM, and Pradosh Kaal occurs that evening. Traditionally, when Amavasya and Pradosh Kaal coincide, it is considered a suitable time for Lakshmi Puja, making October 31 a viable option. Some spiritual leaders support this, emphasizing the festival’s symbolic representation of light overcoming darkness.
On the other hand, Vedic traditions place importance on Udaya Tithi, the tithi active at sunrise, which is significant for auspicious events. As Amavasya extends beyond sunrise on November 1, 2024, and ends at 6:16 PM, many believe that November 1 is a more spiritually significant day for Diwali.
Drik Panchang recommends celebrating Diwali on November 1, 2024. Performing Lakshmi Puja on November 1 during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal ensures the rituals align with the most favorable astrological conditions.
Auspicious Muhurat for November 1, 2024
- Pradosh Kaal: 5:36 PM to 8:11 PM
- Vrishabha Kaal: 6:19 PM to 8:15 PM
- Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM
Happy Diwali 2024: Wishes
- Happy Diwali to you and your family! May this festival bring endless joy, prosperity, and togetherness.
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with peace, health, and happiness. May your home be blessed with love and light.
- May the lamps of Diwali illuminate your life and bring your family good fortune. Happy Diwali 2024!
- Wishing you and your family a prosperous and joyous Diwali filled with warmth and harmony.
- May the glow of diyas fill your heart with peace and positivity this Diwali.
- Happy Diwali to a wonderful friend! May this festival bring all the joy you deserve.
- Wishing you a Diwali as bright as your spirit and as colorful as your heart!
- Here's to a Diwali filled with laughter, light, and endless memories. Happy Diwali, dear friend!
- May this Diwali light up your path to success and happiness. Cheers to new beginnings!
- To my amazing friend, may Diwali bring you prosperity, good health, and plenty of reasons to celebrate.
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with success, positivity, and growth in all that you do!
- Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones! May this season inspire you toward new goals and achievements.
- Here’s to a bright and prosperous year ahead. Wishing you a fantastic Diwali celebration.
- May the lights of Diwali guide us toward greater accomplishments together. Happy Diwali.
- As we celebrate Diwali, may our homes and hearts be filled with love, light, and peace.
- May this festival of lights bring with it a fresh start and renewed energy for the year ahead.
- Let this Diwali be a reminder of all we have and all we hope to achieve.
- With every light lit, may hope and love be rekindled in all our lives. Happy Diwali!
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with laughter, love, and every blessing.
- May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with health, wealth, and happiness.
- On this auspicious festival, may the lights bring peace to every corner of your life.
- May Lord Ganesha remove obstacles from your path this Diwali and forever.
- May Diwali bring wealth, prosperity, and success to your doorstep.
- May the blessings of Lakshmi and Ganesha illuminate your life and bring new possibilities.
- Diwali reminds us that hope shines brightest even in the darkest times. May your spirit soar.
- As light conquers darkness, may you overcome every challenge this year.
- Diwali signifies the beauty of unity and the power of positive energy.
- Wishing you a Diwali where dreams come true and new journeys begin.
- Let the warmth of Diwali rekindle hope in every heart.
- Wishing everyone a sparkling Diwali filled with laughter and love!
- May your Diwali be as bright and sparkling as the lights that fill the night sky. Happy Diwali 2024!
- Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light.
- May the warmth of Diwali fill your home with happiness, joy, and peace. Happy Diwali!
- On this beautiful Diwali, may all your dreams come true and bring success to your path.
- Wishing you endless joy, prosperity, and happiness this Diwali. May all your dreams take flight!
- May Diwali bring you success in every area of life and make all your dreams come true!
- Here’s wishing you endless wealth, health, and happiness this Diwali and beyond.
- On this auspicious day, may success fill your heart and home with joy and brightness.
- Let this Diwali bring you a fresh start, a renewed focus, and a path full of success.
- May Diwali illuminate new roads of success and prosperity for you and your loved ones.
- Wishing you endless joy, prosperity, and warmth to your home and family this Diwali.
- May your family experience a beautiful Diwali filled with blessings, love, and laughter.
- Sending love and light to my wonderful family; may our home be filled with happiness and harmony.
- Diwali brings us together, reminding us of love, light, and family. Celebrating with all my heart.
- May the divine light of Diwali brighten each day for you and your family. Shubh Diwali.
- Wishing an amazing friend a Diwali filled with boundless joy and laughter.
- To my dearest friend, may Diwali be a time of peace, joy, and bright memories.
- May this season bring you closer to all you wish for and dream of.
- Here’s to a Diwali filled with love, success, and everything your heart desires.
- May your Diwali sparkle with happiness and bring you endless blessings.
- Let Diwali remind you of the strength within to overcome any darkness.
- As Diwali lights up the night, may it spark hope and joy in your heart.
- May the victory of good over evil inspire greatness within you.
- Diwali reminds us that light prevails even in the darkest times—embrace it.
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with the courage to face all challenges.
- May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with prosperity and abundance.
- Wishing you divine blessings of health, peace, and fortune this Diwali.
- Let Diwali bring you endless blessings, joy, and a heart full of gratitude.
- May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and fill your life with success. Shubh Diwali.
- Happy Diwali. May divine blessings bring joy to your home today and always.
- May this day be filled with love, laughter, and light. Happy Diwali.
- Wishing you a wonderful Diwali filled with good food, laughter, and memories.
- Here’s to a Diwali as bright and joyful as you are.
- Light up your life with happiness, love, and peace this Diwali.
- May the sparkle of Diwali lights bring peace and joy to your heart.
- Diwali is a time to reflect on all we are grateful for; may light fill your heart.
- Celebrate Diwali with a heart full of love and kindness for everyone around.
- Let this Diwali be a gentle reminder of the power of love and light.
- May you find new purpose, peace, and happiness in every corner this Diwali.
- Wishing you a Diwali filled with hope, healing, and the joy of giving.
- May this Diwali light up your life and bring you all the happiness you deserve!
- Wishing you a Diwali as bright and cheerful as your smile!
- Let the light of Diwali bring warmth and joy to your home. Happy Diwali!
- Diwali greetings to you and your family! May this festival bring you nothing but joy.
- Sending warm Diwali wishes your way. May your heart and home be filled with happiness.