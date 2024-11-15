Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 40+ wishes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab or Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak.

Each year, this day is observed worldwide as Guru Nanak Jayanti. In 2024, it falls on Friday, November 15. On this sacred day, devotees honor the founder of Sikhism, beginning with an ‘Akhand Journey’ and paying tribute to his teachings.

This holy day reminds us of the power of kindness, showing how good actions and thoughts bring us closer to the divine. Many Gurudwaras mark this day by reciting a continuous 48-hour stanza from the Guru Granth Sahib. Here are some meaningful wishes, messages, and quotes to share with loved ones:

Wishes for Guru Nanak Jayanti

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji shower you with peace and joy on this sacred day. Happy Gurpurab!

Wishing you and your family a joyous Gurpurab. May Guru Nanak's teachings inspire you every day.

On this Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with love, light, and wisdom.

Happy Gurpurab! May the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring happiness and fulfilment to your life.

May the light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you always. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Gurpurab.

Let Guru Nanak’s teachings bring love, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Gurpurab!

On this holy occasion, may Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s blessings guide you to success. Happy Gurpurab!

May the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji be with you on this Gurpurab and forever.

Wishing you a blissful Gurpurab filled with blessings, peace, and spiritual joy.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings guide you on the path of righteousness. Happy Gurpurab!

On this auspicious day, may Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your heart with contentment and grace.

Happy Gurpurab! May the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring peace and positivity to your life.

May this Guru Nanak Jayanti be filled with joy and love. Happy Gurpurab to you and your family!

Wishing you a Gurpurab full of hope, kindness, and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with all that you need on this special day. Happy Gurpurab!

Messages for Guru Nanak Jayanti

May the wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide us towards a world filled with peace and compassion. Happy Gurpurab!

On this Gurpurab, let’s remember the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strive to make the world a better place.

May the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to live with kindness and love. Wishing you a joyous Gurpurab!

This Gurpurab, let us reflect on Guru Nanak’s teachings and work towards building a peaceful world.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the values of unity, love, and equality fill your life with happiness.

Wishing you a blessed Gurpurab! May the light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you always.

On this special day, may we all find the strength to follow Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings. Happy Gurpurab!

Celebrate this Gurpurab with love and devotion. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s wisdom bring you peace and joy.

Happy Gurpurab! May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s blessings light up your path now and forever.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s divine blessings bring love and harmony into your life. Happy Gurpurab!

As we celebrate Gurpurab, let us embrace the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and lead lives filled with compassion.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the spirit of this day inspire you to lead a life of truth and humility.

On this Gurpurab, may Guru Nanak’s guidance and teachings be a constant source of peace and happiness for you.

May this holy occasion bring you closer to Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of love and unity. Happy Gurpurab!

Wishing you a joyous Gurpurab! May the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji always be with you.

Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

"There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator, without fear and without hate."

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."

"Speak only that which will bring you honour."

"I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste."

"The world is a drama, staged in the dream of God."

"From its brilliancy, everything is illuminated."

"Those who have loved are those who have found God."

"False is the body, false are its adornments."

"Realisation of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living."

