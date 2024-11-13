Are banks open on November 15, Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check details of bank holidays this week

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak's birth anniversary will be celebrated on November 15, 2024, i.e. Friday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in several states will remain closed on this day in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima.

States including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh will have closed banks.

However, customers can still carry out transactions using online bank services such as UPI, net banking, and mobile banking. ATM services will not be affected and will operate normally.

In addition to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kanakadasa Jayanti will be celebrated on November 18, 2024, according to the RBI holiday calendar. Please note that November 17, 2024, falls on a Sunday and will also be a bank holiday.

The holidays are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are observed by both public and private banks. They include closures for major national events, state-specific celebrations, and weekends, such as the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday.

Is November 16 a holiday?

This Saturday, November 16, marks the third Saturday of the month. Therefore, banks will be open for work.

In 2024, the Centre has designated only three national holidays: Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15, and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stipulates certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

In India, banks are closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. This means that physical bank branches will not be operational on these days. However, digital banking services such as mobile apps, UPI, IMPS, and net banking will remain fully operational, allowing you to carry out transactions seamlessly without any interruptions.