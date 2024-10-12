'With this price, I could buy a home in Los Angeles': Netizens react after Gurugram's cheapest flat in society costs Rs 75 cr

A recent apartment listing in a prestigious Gurugram society has sent the internet into a frenzy, with netizens questioning the exorbitant price tag of Rs 75 crore.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), identifying himself as a "recovering founder," recently shared stunning images of DLF’s latest project in Gurugram. Abhinav Kukreja highlighted the luxurious amenities offered, which include a private theatre, games room, ice bath area, spa, and more. However, what shocked him and many others was the starting price of Rs 75 crore for the smallest apartment. Yes, you read that correctly! This staggering price for a property in Gurugram has prompted many to compare it with apartment prices in the Burj Khalifa.

“Can’t believe they cook this in Gurugram,” Kukreja said while sharing the pictures. The apartments also come with a steep monthly maintenance fee of over Rs 1 lakh.

Kukreja explained that the smallest apartment is 9,500 square feet and is expected to sell for Rs 80,000 per square foot. He noted, “This means there’s now a building in Gurugram where the cheapest home costs around Rs 75 crore ($9 million).”

The games room lmao. Private theatre, poker room, bowling alley, pool room, indoor table tennis, indoor squash, a massage room thats better than the one at The Lodhi, 2 pools, a cold plunge, a hot plunge, a spa and an ice bath.



Then there’s an outdoor area with tennis,… pic.twitter.com/ib77ouGn3G — Abhinav Kukreja (@kukreja_abhinav) May 19, 2024

After seeing the expensive apartments, many netizens began searching for what they could buy for the same price in other locations. One person pointed out, “For the same price, you can get a facing view in Italy with much better facilities.”

Can’t believe they cooked this in Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/p8XFLlehXf — Abhinav Kukreja (@kukreja_abhinav) May 19, 2024

Another added, “Rs 75 crore for a Gurugram apartment or an apartment of the same size in the Burj Khalifa, where prices start at ₹6 crore for a 1 BHK. Tough choice…” A third user mentioned, “For $1.2 million, you could get an apartment in Manhattan near Times Square…”

A fourth user remarked, “With this price, I could buy a home in Los Angeles. Real estate in our country has skyrocketed, but people’s incomes have stayed the same. If this keeps up, the middle class won't even be able to dream of owning a 2BHK.”

A fifth user added, “I can’t believe I’d have to pay $9 million to live in Gurugram. That's hilarious.”