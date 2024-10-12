Happy Vijayadashami 2024: Heartfelt wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the conclusion of the Navratri festival and is celebrated with various traditions and rituals. The festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, drawing its significance from the epic Ramayana. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, who had abducted his wife, Sita. Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, defeats Ravana, signifying the triumph of righteousness.

During Dussehra, people immerse clay idols of deities like Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya in water bodies, accompanied by music and chants, symbolizing their departure. In many places, effigies of Ravana are burned with fireworks, representing the destruction of evil.

The festival also sets the stage for Diwali, celebrated 20 days after Vijayadashami. Dussehra is a reminder that good ultimately prevails over evil, with wishes and prayers for a prosperous and happy future.

Happy Dussehra 2024: Wishes

This day reminds us that good always triumphs over evil. Joyous Dussehra!

May the burning of Ravana’s effigy rid you of all worries. Wishing you happiness and peace this Dussehra!

May all obstacles in your life be destroyed this Dussehra. Salutations on this auspicious day!

Wishing you and your family the blessings of Lord Rama. Happy Dussehra!

Let your anger dissolve like Ravana's effigy. Enjoy a wonderful Dussehra!

May Lord Rama’s victory over evil bring success to your life.

On this Dussehra, may you emerge victorious in all your endeavors. Wishing you success and joy!

May this Dussehra bring joy, prosperity, and peace to your life.

On this auspicious occasion, may you conquer your fears and live with positivity. Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you a prosperous year filled with new beginnings and victories. Happy Dussehra 2024!



Happy Dussehra 2024: Messages

On this Dussehra, may good always prevail in your life, and may evil fade away.

May Lord Rama grant you success and happiness on this auspicious occasion.

Burn away all negativity along with the effigy of Ravana this Dussehra!

May the blessings of Lord Rama bring you strength and virtue. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashami!

I hope this Dussehra brings peace, joy, and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

As we burn the effigy of Ravana, may your sorrows also be burnt away. Happy Dussehra 2024!

Let’s celebrate the festival of good over evil with love and happiness. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra! May this festival guide you to overcome all the challenges in your life.

May the courage of Lord Rama inspire you to face every challenge fearlessly. Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you a blessed Dussehra, filled with wisdom and clarity to navigate life’s challenges.

May the spirit of righteousness and truth guide you always. Happy Dussehra!

Let this Dussehra mark the beginning of a new chapter of peace and success in your life.

May Dussehra inspire you to always stand up for truth and justice. Wishing you a joyful festival!



