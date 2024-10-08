Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Haryana setback signals trouble for Congress in Maharashtra negotiations with Thackeray and Pawar

The political landscape in India is undergoing a significant transformation as the results from the recent elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir signal crucial implications for upcoming contests, particularly the looming Maharashtra polls. The BJP appears set to retain power in Haryana with a decisive mandate, while the National Conference, in coalition with the Congress, is on course to establish a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the latest updates from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 49 out of the 90 seats in Haryana, positioning the ruling party for a remarkable third consecutive term. This electoral success not only consolidates the BJP's stronghold in Haryana but also sets a precedent for its strategy in other states, especially as it gears up for the political battleground in Maharashtra.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance is poised to take charge of the 90-member Assembly, with the saffron party securing 27 seats and leading in two others. This marks a significant turnaround for the National Conference, which has been striving to regain its footing in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The outcomes in both states have implications that extend beyond their borders, particularly affecting the political dynamics in Maharashtra. Scheduled for elections later this year, Maharashtra is witnessing intense negotiations over seat-sharing arrangements among the Congress, Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. The recent defeat in Haryana could weaken Congress's bargaining position, potentially allowing its alliance partners more influence in the allocation of seats.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Maharashtra BJP chief, has already remarked that the Haryana election results deliver a resounding message against the "fake narrative" propagated by Congress, which he believes contributed to the party's underperformance in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The BJP's win in Haryana may embolden the party's strategies in Maharashtra, as they seek to capitalize on this momentum to sway public sentiment in their favor.

Moreover, as the results started trickling in and as Congress started sliding back, Uddhav Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told media that while the results were shocking, the Congress has to introspect as to how, despite massive anti-incumbency, the BJP was able to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

As the Maharashtra polls draw nearer, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. The Congress's ability to leverage its recent performance as the largest party in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections will be tested against the backdrop of its struggles in Haryana. The forthcoming elections will not only be a battle for political dominance in Maharashtra but also a critical test of alliances, voter sentiments, and the ability to adapt to shifting political narratives.

With the stakes high, all eyes will be on how the BJP, Congress, and their respective allies navigate this complex political landscape as they prepare for what promises to be a fiercely contested electoral battle in Maharashtra. The outcomes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are merely the precursors to a larger narrative that will unfold in the coming months, shaping the future of political alliances and governance in India.