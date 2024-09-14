Haryana assembly elections: Exodus of BJP leaders continue, Kisan Morcha president Sukhvinder Mandi joins Congress

Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha president Sukhvinder Mandi on September 14 joined Congress over denial of ticket to contest in the upcoming assembly polls. Mandi was hoping to get a ticket from Badhra but the BJP denied him.

Mandi, a former MLA from the Badhra assembly segment, joined Congress in the presence of party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

On September 13, Haryana BJP leader and former minister Karan Dev Kamboj quit the party to join Congress. He recently stepped down as BJP state unit’s OBC Morcha chief after being denied ticket to contest the next month’s assembly polls. Kamboj was eyeing a ticket either from Radaur or Indri seats.

Last week, Kamboj had claimed that BJP rewarded many new entrants and turncoats with tickets while ignoring those who have been working for years.

Ahead of crucial assembly polls, BJP is suffering an exodus of exits by several top leaders over denial of tickets.

Earlier, Haryana BJP Vice President GL Sharma joined Congress with more than 250 office bearers. Along with Sharma, several workers of BJP and other organisations also joined Congress. Sharma was the chairman of the Dairy Development Corporation in the Haryana government.

BJP’s Aditya Devi Lal, the grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, joined the Indian National Lok Dal and was fielded from Dabwali. Aditya quit as Haryana Marketing Board chairman recently. With his exit, the saffron party lost its prominent face in the Sirsa district less than a month ahead of the polls.

BJP’s Bachan Singh Arya has also quit the party amid discontent over the candidates list. Arya, the BJP leader from Safidon in Jind, announced his resignation because of being upset about not getting a ticket.

Laxman Napa, BJP’s MLA from the Ratia assembly constituency, also resigned from the party’s primary membership after not being given a ticket. Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala is also amongst the names of those who have decided to move on after not being given an opportunity to compete in the elections.

Former BJP state minister Karan Kamboj also left the party last week, noting that he would be working to defeat the party after not being offered a chance to contest. Minister of State Bishamber Singh expressed his displeasure publicly but noted that he would stay.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.