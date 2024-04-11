Haryana bus accident: Probe ordered why school operated on Eid, principal among 3 held

An alarming incident unfolded in Haryana's Mahendragarh this morning as a school bus accident claimed the lives of six students on their way to school, sparking concerns about the safety of school buses and igniting a debate over accountability. Parents and locals are questioning why the school remained open on Eid, a public holiday.

As reported by PTI, the police are saying that they have arrested three people, including the school's principal and the driver, who was allegedly drunk.

The tragic accident occurred when the school bus, carrying over 20 students, veered off the road and collided with a tree, resulting in the loss of six young lives and leaving several others injured. According to police reports, the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Further investigation revealed that the bus, owned by GL Public School, was operating with an expired fitness certificate dating back to 2018. Consequently, a state road transport official has been suspended for neglecting to enforce regulations regarding vehicles lacking valid documentation.

As per the police, the driver, Dharmender was driving rashly due to which he lost control of the bus, ramming the vehicle into a tree and overturning.

"Six children have died in the incident and around 20 are injured," Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma told PTI over the phone.

According to the police, the driver was caught from the scene of the accident and his medical examination proved that he was under the influence of alcohol. School's principal, named Deepti and one more school official whose name is Hoshiar Singh, have also been apprehended.

State Education Minister Seema Trikha announced that an inquiry is underway to determine why the school operated on a holiday. She emphasized that the school should have remained closed and confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued as part of the investigation.

"The school should not have been open today. A show-cause notice has been issued and apart from that, we have taken self-affidavits from the private schools," she said.

As reported by NDTV, when quizzed as to who will be accountable for the ghastly mishap, she pointed out the school, along with the bus driver and the vehicle's owners, will be held responsible.