Ambala Cantt Results 2024: It's Anil Vij again, BJP veteran set to retain this saffron fort

BJP veteran Anil Vij, who has held the Ambala Cantt seat since 2009, has won the seat again despite a spirited fight put up by Congress rebel Chitra Sarwara, who contested as an Independent. Vij secured 59,858 votes against Sarwara's 52,581.

The Ambala Cantt Assembly seat, one of the BJP strongholds in Haryana, witnessed a multi-cornered contest. Vij was up against Congress' Parvinder Pal Pari, JJP leader Avtar Kardhan, and Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara. The Congress candidate came in the third position, with just over 14,000 votes.

Chitra Sarwara, daughter of former minister Nirmal Singh, was last week suspended by the Congress for a period of six years for anti-party activities after she jumped into the fray as an Independent. Nirmal Singh is contesting as a Congress candidate from adjoining Ambala City constituency.



Ahead of the polls, Vij, who has served as state home minister, was confident that he would sail through easily to victory. "I am seeking votes on the basis of works done in the Ambala Cantt constituency." Vij, contesting for the seventh time from the constituency, said that the BJP will return to govern Haryana with a full majority.

In the last Assembly polls too, Sarwara had contested from Ambala Cantonment as an Independent after being denied ticket by the Congress. She had lost the contest to Vij by over 20,000 votes. "I have been doing issue-based politics in the constituency for a long time. Last time also, I received good support from the people and this time I hope to win," she said.

During her campaign, Chitra Sarwara highlighted numerous issues in the Ambala Cantt constituency, focusing on problems related to sewage, garbage disposal, infrastructure, and shortcomings in several major projects. "The development here is more cosmetic than real. What is the state of the industry that once thrived here?" she questioned. "Ambala is looking for a change."

In contrast, Anil Vij defended his track record, outlining various development initiatives undertaken during his tenure. He cited the construction of a "grand martyrdom memorial" dedicated to the heroes of the 1857 War of Independence, noting that the city had once faced severe groundwater depletion but now benefits from canal water.

"We brought in a new ‘Anaj Mandi,’ and a science center is being built. A bank square complex, fire brigade building, and a homoeopathic college are all underway," Vij said. He also mentioned a park named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which has become a popular attraction for residents in neighboring areas.

Vij further emphasised the construction of a domestic airport, which he believes will significantly boost trade. "The Ambala-Saha road has been widened to four lanes, and we've completed a ring road in Ambala. Alternative routes from Ambala via Shamli and from Ambala to Poanta Sahib are also in progress," he added.