Haryana Elections 2024: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi files nomination as Independent from Faridabad NIT

Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar Panchal, an accused in the Nuh violence case, has filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the NIT assembly segment in Faridabad. Bajrangi, who formed Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July last year after a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob.

Bajrangi will be up against the sitting MLA and Congress nominee Neeraj Sharma. In the last elections, Sharma had won the seat by over 3,000 votes.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many injured in the violence that erupted in Nuh and spread to other areas of the state. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson. In July this year, three cases were registered against Bajrangi in Faridabad.

In July this year, Bajrangi filed a police complaint claiming he was getting threat calls before the proposed Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh. In his complaint, Bajrangi said he got a call on July 6 on his mobile-phone from a man and he asked him to stay away from Nuh or be killed.

Last year too, Bajrangi was asked not to attend the yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the violence broke out when he announced he would be attending the procession. Citing the FIR, police said that Bajrangi claimed that the caller told him that last time he survived but this time, they will kill him.

The caller told Bajrangi that a plan had been made to kill him and if you want to live, then "send Rs 1 lakh on this mobile...", according to the complaint.

Bajarangi in his complaint also said that the caller told him: "If you do not send the money, then we will kill you. If you come to the Nalhar temple, you will not be alive."

The assembly elections will be held in Haryana on October 5.

(With inputs from PTI)