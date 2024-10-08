'Haryana has taught a lesson...': Amit Shah's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi after historic win

After pulling off a stunning victory in Haryana, Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the people of the state but slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "doing negative politics".

"The people of Veerbhoomi have completely rejected the negative and divisive politics of Congress which divides people on the basis of caste and region, and have chosen the 10 years' track record of development and poor welfare of BJP," Shah said in a tweet.

"Haryana, the land of farmers and soldiers, has taught a lesson to those who go abroad and insult the country for their vote bank."

The Congress today suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of the BJP, which had been written off in Haryana. However, the BJP, which bagged just 40 seats in the last polls, has succeeded in getting the majority on its own. The party is set to win 48 of 90 seats, 8 up from last time's tally.

अपने वोट बैंक के लिए विदेश में जाकर देश का अपमान करने वालों को किसानों और जवानों की भूमि हरियाणा ने सबक सिखाया है।



लगातार तीसरी बार भाजपा को प्रदेश की सेवा करने का अवसर देने के लिए हरियाणा की जनता का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा की केंद्र और प्रदेश… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2024

The BJP's master strategist said that this massive victory of the party in Haryana was a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, the poor, the backward, the soldiers, and the youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving BJP the opportunity to serve the state for the third consecutive time. The BJP government at the Centre and in the state under the leadership of Modiji will fulfil all your aspirations and hopes."

Shah said whether it is the election of Prime Minister Modi for the third consecutive time at the Centre or the repeated formation of the BJP government in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and other states, "it shows that the public has unshakable faith in the new era of Politics of Performance that the BJP led by Modiji has started in Indian politics".

"First in the Lok Sabha elections and now in Haryana, the people have completely rejected the Congress which made false and empty promises to get votes and are standing like a rock with the BJP which is delivering on the ground," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the BJP once again. "This is the victory of the politics of development and good governance," he said in a tweet, adding that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to fulfill people's aspirations.





