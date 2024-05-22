Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 polling on May 25; Check full schedule, key constituencies, candidates

Lok Sabha election 2024: The voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled to take place during the sixth phase of the ongoing general polls on May 25 (Saturday). Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats-- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Related Articles

In Haryana, the BJP is contesting all 10 seats on its own. While the Congress is fighting on nine seats, the AAP is fighting on the lone seat of Kurukshetra. For the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, the BJP has fielded former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal seat whereas it has gone for industrialist Naveen Jindal to battle it out in Kurukshetra.

The Congress, on the other hand, has hedged its bets on Raj Babbar against Union minister and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh in Gurugram. The grand old party has fielded ex-Chief Minister Bhoopinder Singh Hooda's son Deependra Singh Hooda from Rohtak against BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma.

Haryana Lok Sabha elections key constituencies, candidates

State/UT BJP INDIA Ambala Banto Kataria Varun Chaudhary (Congress) Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal Sushil Gupta (AAP) Sirsa Ashok Tanwar Selja Kumari (Congress) Hisar Ranjit Singh Chautala Jai Parkash (Congress) Karnal Manohar Lal Khattar Divyanshu Budhiraja (Congress) Sonipat Mohan Lal Badoli Satpal Brahmachari (Congress) Rohtak Arvind Kumar Sharma Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress) Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh Chaudhary Rao Dan Singh (Congress) Gurgaon Rao Inderjit Singh Raj Babbar (Congress) Faridabad Krishan Pal Gurjar Mahender Pratap Singh (Congress)

Haryana 2019 general election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 7 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats whereas Congress could not win any seat in the state.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Besides Haryana, voting will also take place in all 7 seats of Delhi. Polling is also scheduled to take place in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand. After this, the last phase of voting will take place on June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4.