Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 polling tomorrow; key constituencies and candidates to watch

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is all set to take place in Haryana on May 25. In this phase, all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state will go to polls on Saturday. The Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in Haryana on May 25 are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Haryana Lok Sabha elections key constituencies, candidates

The BJP has gone for former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal seat against Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja. The BJP has fielded business tycoon Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, where he will be faced with a contest from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sushil Gupta and the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala.

The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded actor-politician Raj Babbar from Gurgaon against three-time MP Rao Inderjit Singh in the hopes of making inroads into the BJP bastion. The Congress has gone for Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son Deepinder Singh Hooda from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma.

Haryana Lok Sabha seats, candidates

Constituency BJP INDIA Ambala Banto Kataria Varun Chaudhary (Congress) Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal Sushil Gupta (AAP) Sirsa Ashok Tanwar Selja Kumari (Congress) Hisar Ranjit Singh Chautala Jai Parkash (Congress) Karnal Manohar Lal Khattar Divyanshu Budhiraja (Congress) Sonipat Mohan Badoli Satpal Brahmachari (Congress) Rohtak Arvind Kumar Sharma Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress) Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh Chaudhary Rao Dan Singh (Congress) Gurgaon Rao Inderjit Singh Raj Babbar (Congress) Faridabad Krishan Pal Gurjar Mahender Pratap Singh (Congress)

Haryana Lok Sabha election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged as the single biggest force in the state. The BJP secured a landslide win as it emerged victorious on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Dry Day across Haryana on May 25

As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) orders, liquor stores and other licensed premises in Haryana including Faridabad and Gurugram will remain shut till 6 pm on May 25.