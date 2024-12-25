Haryana to lead the way with bold NEP rollout, launches awareness drive on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Haryana is set to kick off a state-wide awareness campaign for the New Education Policy (NEP) on January 12, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. While the central government aims to fully implement the NEP by 2030, Haryana is gearing up to achieve this milestone by 2025.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda announced that the state is fully prepared to roll out the NEP. As part of the campaign, seminars will be organised across universities, colleges, and schools to gather feedback from educators and stakeholders. Citizens will also have the opportunity to share their views online through audio, video, and written submissions. Additionally, students will perform street plays to spread awareness about the policy.

During a review meeting with Education Department officials, Dhanda emphasised Haryana’s ambition to become a model state for NEP implementation. He directed the department to prepare a detailed action plan to achieve this goal.

To ensure maximum engagement, Dhanda proposed setting up suggestion boxes in educational institutions to collect input from students. “The feedback received will help us refine the NEP framework. It’s crucial that every student understands the policy clearly, and seminars in schools, colleges, and universities will play a pivotal role in achieving this,” he said.

Recognising the importance of digital outreach, the minister also recommended launching an online portal to facilitate suggestions from students, educators, and the general public. “The portal will provide easy access for everyone to contribute, ensuring a seamless transition into the new academic session,” he added.

To make the campaign relatable and impactful, Dhanda suggested appointing athletes, NCC cadets, and high-achieving students as brand ambassadors for the NEP. “Their influence will inspire students and foster a stronger connection with the policy,” he explained.

Highlighting the NEP’s focus on inclusivity, Dhanda stressed the importance of integrating students from disadvantaged backgrounds into the education system. He instructed the education department to devise strategies to ensure that no underprivileged student is left behind.

Haryana’s proactive approach to the NEP aims to create a robust education system that sets a benchmark for the rest of the country while empowering students to shape a brighter future.