Has India ever faced bankruptcy? How gold & reforms saved the economy during 1991 crisis

How did India reach the brink?

The warning signs had been building through the 1980s. India increasingly relied on external borrowing to finance growth, while fiscal deficits widened and the country remained heavily dependent on imported oil.

The situation deteriorated sharply after Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. Oil prices surged, while remittances from Indians working in the Gulf came under pressure. Political instability at home further weakened confidence. Foreign lenders became reluctant to roll over short-term credit, while non-resident Indians withdrew deposits.

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By June 1991, India's foreign exchange reserves had fallen to levels that could finance only a few weeks of imports. The immediate problem was no longer simply slower economic growth or a widening deficit—it was whether India would have enough foreign currency to pay for essential imports and meet its external obligations.

Was India actually 'bankrupt'?

Not in the conventional sense. A sovereign country does not go bankrupt in exactly the same way as a company. The more accurate description is that India faced a balance-of-payments crisis and the risk of sovereign default.

The country still possessed assets, including substantial gold reserves. The problem was liquidity: India urgently needed foreign currency, particularly dollars, but its readily available reserves were running dangerously low.

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That distinction is important. India was not out of wealth; it was running out of usable foreign exchange.

Gold that became India's emergency lifeline

With conventional sources of foreign exchange under severe pressure, the government turned to one of the country's oldest stores of value: gold.

In May 1991, around 20 tonnes of government-owned gold were used in a transaction involving the State Bank of India and Union Bank of Switzerland, raising roughly $200-215 million.

That was still insufficient. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) subsequently pledged 46.91 tonnes of gold in an emergency financing operation involving the Bank of England and Bank of Japan. The arrangement raised about $405 million in foreign currency loans.

Together, the two operations mobilised roughly 67 tonnes of gold and about $600 million — a critical amount at a moment when every dollar mattered.

The gold had to be physically moved overseas as collateral. Nearly 47 tonnes were transported under tight security, with the operation kept largely secret because officials feared that news of the move could trigger further panic in financial markets.

The episode became one of the most powerful symbols of the 1991 crisis: a country forced to use its gold reserves to buy itself time.

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Gold pledge was only the beginning

The emergency financing helped India survive the immediate liquidity crunch. But it did not solve the structural problems that had created the crisis.

The new government led by Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, with Manmohan Singh as finance minister, responded with sweeping economic reforms.

On July 24, 1991, Singh presented the landmark Union Budget that became synonymous with India's economic liberalisation. The reforms dismantled much of the licence-permit system, reduced restrictions on businesses and opened the economy to greater foreign participation.

The rupee was also sharply adjusted in July 1991, while India sought assistance from international institutions.

In effect, the crisis forced India to confront a difficult choice: continue with an economic system that had become increasingly difficult to finance, or fundamentally change course.

What happened to India's gold?

The irony of the 1991 episode is striking. The gold that once had to be moved overseas because India urgently needed foreign exchange is today a major component of India's reserves.

The RBI has also been bringing gold held overseas back to India. By March 2026, around 680 tonnes of India's gold reserves were held domestically, accounting for more than 77% of total holdings.

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The contrast captures India's economic transformation: in 1991, gold was an emergency source of liquidity; today, it is an important reserve asset alongside foreign currency holdings.

How different is India today?

The scale of the change is enormous. As of August 7, 2026, India's foreign exchange reserves stood at about $707 billion. Foreign currency assets accounted for roughly $574.6 billion, while gold reserves were valued at about $108.7 billion. That is a world away from 1991, when India had only enough foreign exchange to cover a few weeks of imports.