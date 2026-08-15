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EPFO deadline today: Employers must file July ECR, deposit PF contributions by August 15

EPFO deadline today: Employers must file July ECR, deposit PF contributions by August 15

EPFO has reminded employers to file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for the July wage month and deposit the applicable provident fund contributions by August 15. Timely compliance will help ensure employees’ PF contributions are credited without delay and help employers avoid additional compliance issues.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 3:58 PM IST
EPFO deadline today: Employers must file July ECR, deposit PF contributions by August 15In its latest reminder, EPFO said, “Important Notice for Employers! File the ECR for the July wage month and deposit the due contributions by August 15.”

Employers have an important Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) compliance deadline to meet today. EPFO has reminded employers to file the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for the July 2026 wage month and deposit the applicable provident fund contributions by August 15.

The retirement fund body issued the reminder on X, urging employers to complete the filing and payment process within the prescribed deadline. Timely compliance is important to ensure that employees' provident fund contributions are credited to their accounts without unnecessary delays.

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What has EPFO said?

In its latest reminder, EPFO said, “Important Notice for Employers! File the ECR for the July wage month and deposit the due contributions by August 15.”

The organisation also highlighted the importance of timely compliance for both employers and EPF members. Completing the ECR filing and payment on time helps ensure that contributions are credited to members' accounts promptly while enabling employers to avoid compliance-related complications.

The ECR is the monthly return through which employers submit details of employees' provident fund contributions. The process also facilitates payment of the contributions due for the relevant wage month.

MUST READ: EPFO higher pension: Govt reveals 4 steps being taken to clear pending PF claims

Why is the August 15 deadline important?

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Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions form an important component of retirement savings for millions of salaried workers. Employers deduct the employee's share of the contribution from wages and add their own contribution before remitting the applicable amount to EPFO.

A delay in filing the ECR or depositing the contributions can disrupt the timely processing and credit of PF dues to employees' accounts. For workers, regular and timely contributions are important because EPF balances accumulate over the course of their employment and earn interest as prescribed by the government.

For employers, meeting the statutory deadline is equally important. Delayed remittance can result in additional compliance obligations and financial consequences, including applicable interest and damages for late payment.

ALSO READ: EPF interest calculation: Why 8.25% does not mean you get 8.25% of your year-end balance

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What should employers do?

Employers covered under the EPF framework should complete the July wage-month ECR filing and ensure that the corresponding PF contributions are deposited by the August 15 deadline.

EPFO's latest communication is therefore a reminder for establishments to complete both parts of the monthly compliance process rather than treating the ECR filing and payment as separate obligations.

For employees, timely remittance means their PF contributions can be processed without avoidable delays. For employers, meeting the deadline helps maintain proper statutory compliance and reduces the risk of additional costs arising from delayed payments.

MUST READ: EPFO makes PF withdrawals simpler but adds waiting periods: 5 key changes members should know

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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