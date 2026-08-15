EPFO deadline today: Employers must file July ECR, deposit PF contributions by August 15

What has EPFO said?

In its latest reminder, EPFO said, “Important Notice for Employers! File the ECR for the July wage month and deposit the due contributions by August 15.”

The organisation also highlighted the importance of timely compliance for both employers and EPF members. Completing the ECR filing and payment on time helps ensure that contributions are credited to members' accounts promptly while enabling employers to avoid compliance-related complications.

The ECR is the monthly return through which employers submit details of employees' provident fund contributions. The process also facilitates payment of the contributions due for the relevant wage month.

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Why is the August 15 deadline important?

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Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions form an important component of retirement savings for millions of salaried workers. Employers deduct the employee's share of the contribution from wages and add their own contribution before remitting the applicable amount to EPFO.

A delay in filing the ECR or depositing the contributions can disrupt the timely processing and credit of PF dues to employees' accounts. For workers, regular and timely contributions are important because EPF balances accumulate over the course of their employment and earn interest as prescribed by the government.

For employers, meeting the statutory deadline is equally important. Delayed remittance can result in additional compliance obligations and financial consequences, including applicable interest and damages for late payment.

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What should employers do?

Employers covered under the EPF framework should complete the July wage-month ECR filing and ensure that the corresponding PF contributions are deposited by the August 15 deadline.

EPFO's latest communication is therefore a reminder for establishments to complete both parts of the monthly compliance process rather than treating the ECR filing and payment as separate obligations.

For employees, timely remittance means their PF contributions can be processed without avoidable delays. For employers, meeting the deadline helps maintain proper statutory compliance and reduces the risk of additional costs arising from delayed payments.

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