What is the HP-Sarvam partnership?

The collaboration brings together HP’s PC hardware and Sarvam’s Indian-language AI capabilities.

The idea is to make computers more natural to use for people in India, particularly those who do not necessarily interact with technology primarily through English or traditional keyboard-and-mouse interfaces.

Sarvam says its AI can support 22+ Indian languages, including natural code-switching — the ability to move between languages while speaking. This could allow users to interact with a PC in a manner closer to how they communicate in everyday life.

What is Kivi?

The first major application highlighted under the partnership is Kivi, a voice application powered by Sarvam.

Instead of typing commands or navigating through multiple menus, users can speak to the computer to perform everyday tasks. Kivi can help users:

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Dictate text instead of typing

Draft or rewrite content

Search for information

Get assistance with ongoing work

Interact with applications they already use

The broader objective is to make voice another interface for the PC, rather than treating it merely as an add-on feature.

We’re partnering with @HPIndia to bring voice to the centre of how people work on their PCs.



This Independence Day, we’re proud to share that Kivi, powered by Sarvam, will come pre-installed on HP laptops.



Kivi lets people dictate instead of type, draft or rewrite content,… pic.twitter.com/vv8mrRpDy0 — Sarvam (@SarvamAI) August 15, 2026

Why Indian languages matter

For India's PC market, the language layer could be particularly significant.

A large number of Indians communicate naturally in languages other than English and frequently switch between languages within the same conversation. Yet many digital interfaces still require users to adapt to English-centric keyboards, commands and search systems.

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Sarvam's technology is designed specifically around Indian languages and contexts. Its wider AI platform includes speech recognition across 12 Indic languages and translation across 23 languages.

The HP partnership could therefore help shift the PC experience from "learn how the computer works" to "speak to the computer the way you normally communicate."

Who could benefit?

Voice-first computing could make PCs easier to use for people who find typing cumbersome or traditional interfaces difficult to navigate.

It could also have applications in education, content creation and workplace productivity. A student could dictate notes, a professional could draft text through speech, while a user comfortable switching between languages could communicate with the PC without repeatedly changing how they type or search.

That accessibility angle is central to the partnership. Sarvam and HP say the goal is to make everyday computing more multilingual, natural and accessible.

Is this just a voice assistant?

Not exactly. The companies are positioning Kivi as an interface that can work across applications rather than simply answering questions like a conventional voice assistant.

That distinction matters. If voice can be used to create content, search, rewrite text and assist with tasks inside existing workflows, it could become a productivity layer sitting across the PC experience.

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What happens next?

Voice is only the starting point. The MoU envisages a deeper collaboration between HP and Sarvam as AI changes what users expect their computers to do. The companies say they intend to explore broader AI experiences across devices and every day workflows over time.

The partnership also fits into Sarvam's broader strategy of taking Indian-language AI beyond standalone models and embedding it into products and large-scale deployments. The company describes itself as a full-stack sovereign AI platform, spanning models, infrastructure and AI applications for enterprises, government and developers.

The HP-Sarvam tie-up points to a broader shift in India's AI ecosystem: the next phase may be less about simply building AI models and more about putting them directly into the tools people use every day.