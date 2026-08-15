Who decides tariff for nuclear power generated by private players? Draft Shanti Rules throw some light 

“The norms and mechanisms for fixation of the tariff for supply of electricity or for charges to be levied for process heat, isotope production, or any other service shall be determined in accordance with section 37 of the Act based on the recommendations of a Committee constituted by Central Government,” says the draft rules.

The rules list the constitution of an Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council seeking review under various categories.

“The quorum for any meeting of the Council shall be three, provided where a matter relates to tariff, the presence of Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority shall be mandatory,” it further says.

The Department of Atomic Energy on Friday released the draft rules and regulations of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act for public consultation and feedback till September 4.

Industry demand

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The industry has been seeking a separate authority to regulate the nuclear power tariff and that the tariff discovery should be through competitive bidding. The Act says that the Central Government shall fix the tariff for supply of electricity from nuclear power plants.

Tariffs of nuclear power generated by existing plants are decided by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) along with the Central Electricity Authority. Tariffs for all other power generators fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The Ministry of Power has been seeking control over tariff decisions for nuclear power by private players.

The panel responsible for outlining India’s 100 GW nuclear capacity roadmap recommended separating tariff regulation from the government with private sector entry.

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There has been growing demand from the industry to have freedom in deciding the tariff for the sale of nuclear power. In case of submissions made to the NPCIL Request for Proposal for the Bharat Small Reactors (BSR), the majority of the players are saying the developer should have the freedom to sale/use/supply of electricity generated as per the Electricity Act 2003 and no approval by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is required on this aspect.