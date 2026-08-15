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Who decides tariff for nuclear power generated by private players? Draft Shanti Rules throw some light 

Who decides tariff for nuclear power generated by private players? Draft Shanti Rules throw some light 

Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority is to be present in all review matters related to nuclear power tariff for the private operators.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 5:18 PM IST
Who decides tariff for nuclear power generated by private players? Draft Shanti Rules throw some light Determination of nuclear power tariff of the atomic energy plants set up by the private players has remained a key focus area for the industry players as they demanded the right to decide the nuclear tariff.

A Committee constituted by the Central Government will decide the norms and mechanisms for fixation of the tariff for supply of nuclear electricity from the atomic energy plants set up by the private players.

Determination of nuclear power tariff of the atomic energy plants set up by the private players has remained a key focus area for the industry players as they demanded the right to decide the nuclear tariff.

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“The norms and mechanisms for fixation of the tariff for supply of electricity or for charges to be levied for process heat, isotope production, or any other service shall be determined in accordance with section 37 of the Act based on the recommendations of a Committee constituted by Central Government,” says the draft rules.

The rules list the constitution of an Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council seeking review under various categories.

“The quorum for any meeting of the Council shall be three, provided where a matter relates to tariff, the presence of Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority shall be mandatory,” it further says.

The Department of Atomic Energy on Friday released the draft rules and regulations of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act for public consultation and feedback till September 4.
Industry demand

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The industry has been seeking a separate authority to regulate the nuclear power tariff and that the tariff discovery should be through competitive bidding.  The Act says that the Central Government shall fix the tariff for supply of electricity from nuclear power plants.

Tariffs of nuclear power generated by existing plants are decided by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) along with the Central Electricity Authority. Tariffs for all other power generators fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The Ministry of Power has been seeking control over tariff decisions for nuclear power by private players.

The panel responsible for outlining India’s 100 GW nuclear capacity roadmap recommended separating tariff regulation from the government with private sector entry.

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There has been growing demand from the industry to have freedom in deciding the tariff for the sale of nuclear power. In case of submissions made to the NPCIL Request for Proposal for the Bharat Small Reactors (BSR), the majority of the players are saying the developer should have the freedom to sale/use/supply of electricity generated as per the Electricity Act 2003 and no approval by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is required on this aspect.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 15, 2026 5:18 PM IST
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