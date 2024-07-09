Hathras stampede: UP govt suspends 6 local officials, SIT report says 'conspiracy' angle can't be negated

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the local SDM, a circle officer, and four others involved in the Hathras stampede based on the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which pointed out lapses on part of the local administration that led to the stampede on July 2. As per this report, the event organizers were found primarily responsible for the stampede, based on eyewitness accounts and other evidence.

The report said the organizers failed to arrange crowd management and the conspiracy angle can also not be negated, officials said. It highlighted that the local police did not take the event seriously and failed to inform senior officers properly. The stampede at the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari or Bhole Baba, resulted in 121 deaths.

The officials' apprehension about a possible conspiracy concurs with a recent statement of the godman's lawyer AP Singh. Singh on July 6 claimed "some poisonous substance" was allegedly sprayed by "some unidentified men", triggering the stampede. Moving further, the report noted that the Sub-District Magistrate of Sikandrarau granted event permission without inspecting the venue and did not inform senior officials, indicating a lack of seriousness about the event.

The SIT recommended action against the officials posted in Sikandrarau, including the SDM, circle officer, SHO of Sikandrarau police station, tehsildar, and police outpost in charge of Kachora and Pora. The organizers obtained permission by concealing facts and did not adhere to the conditions for the event. They failed to make adequate arrangements for the unexpectedly large crowd and did not follow the permission conditions set by the local administration, newswire PTI reported.

The organizing committee was also found guilty of creating chaos, employing volunteers without proper police verification, and misbehaving with the police. They attempted to prevent local police from inspecting the venue, and the preacher met the crowd without security arrangements. There was no barricading or proper passage management, and the organizing committee fled when the accident occurred.

The SIT, comprising Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V., was formed immediately after the stampede. The SIT inspected the site on July 2, 3, and 5 and recorded statements from 125 people, including administrative and police officials, the general public, and eyewitnesses. They also reviewed news reports, onsite videography, photographs, and video clips.

A separate judicial commission led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava and retired IPS Hemant Rao is also investigating the Hathras stampede. Nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede . He was the main organizer and fundraiser for the July 2 'satsang' of Surajpal, alias Narayan Sakar Hari or Bhole Baba, at Phulrai village. The godman was not named as an accused in the FIR lodged at the Sikandrarau police station on July 2.

(With inputs from PTI)