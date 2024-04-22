HDFC Bank's NetBanking down, customers asked to use mobile alternatives

HDFC Bank customers in India encountered difficulties accessing NetBanking services on Monday, April 22. The bank acknowledged the issue in a statement posted on X, stating, "A few customers may experience issues while accessing NetBanking. We're actively working to resolve this at the earliest."

The bank offered alternative solutions for customers requiring banking services. These included the HDFC MobileBanking app, Payzapp (a mobile wallet platform), MyCards (a mobile app for managing debit and credit cards), and Chat Banking, a service accessible through WhatsApp.

The cause of the NetBanking glitch remains undisclosed. Scheduled maintenance outages are a common occurrence in the banking sector, but the phrasing of HDFC Bank's statement suggests an unforeseen technical issue.

With a significant portion of the Indian population using smartphones, mobile banking apps offer convenient and accessible alternatives to traditional NetBanking services.

However, the glitch also raises concerns about potential disruptions to essential services. NetBanking remains a preferred platform for many users, particularly those conducting larger transactions or requiring features not yet available on mobile apps.

