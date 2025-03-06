'He is criminal in the eyes of...': Maulana says Shami broke Islamic law by not fasting during Ramadan

A controversy has erupted after Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, called Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami a "criminal in the eyes of Shariat" for not observing Roza (fasting) during Ramadan while playing in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. "One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting). If any healthy man or woman doesn’t observe ‘Roza’, they will be a big criminal,” Maulana Razvi said while speaking to ANI.

Referring to an incident during a recent match, he criticised Shami for drinking water while playing. “A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami, had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy," Maulana said. "In such a condition, he did not observe ‘Roza’ and even had water. This sends a wrong message among people. By not keeping ‘Roza’, he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God.”

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP: President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi says, "...One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal...A famous cricket personality of India,…

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar backed Shami, saying religion should not be brought up in sports. "While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He is a hardcore Indian who has made the team win many times. Religion should not be brought up in sports. If you ask any Muslim person today, he/she will say that they are proud of Mohammad Shami."

Shami, who is leading India’s pace attack in the Champions Trophy, has been playing under tough conditions. He took three wickets in the semifinal against Australia on March 4. The tournament is being played in Dubai, where temperatures and humidity can be extreme during long matches.

The 34-year-old pacer, who recently returned from a year-long injury layoff, has spoken about the physical demands of his role. In an interview after India's semifinal win, Shami said, “I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more for the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper fast bowlers and I have to shoulder more responsibility.”

He also acknowledged the challenges of being India’s lead fast bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, stating, “There is a load when you are the one main fast bowler and the other is an all-rounder. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front.”

Shami has been a key performer in India's campaign, picking up eight wickets so far in the tournament. His presence has been crucial as India plays all its matches in Dubai, a venue where Shami says familiarity with the conditions has been an advantage. While Shami has not responded to the religious criticism, his performance on the field has been in focus as India looks to secure another ICC title on March 9.