'He is propagating love and land jihad because...': Amit Shah targets Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, promises 'white paper' on demography

Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for being involved in activities related to ‘land jihad’ and ‘love jihad,’ which he claims are causing demographic shifts in the state.

"Being a chief minister from the tribal community, he (Hemant Soren) doesn't care for his people. Instead, he is propagating land jihad and love jihad in the state dominated by tribals, which are causing demographic changes," Amit Shah said while addressing party workers at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi.

Shah claimed that many illegal immigrants are marrying tribal women, getting official documents, and buying land in Jharkhand. He argued that this would lead to a decline in the tribal population over time.

“If anywhere in the country the population of tribals is reducing, it is only in Jharkhand. If the people of Jharkhand vote the Bharatiya Janata Party to power, a white paper will be brought in to secure their land, population, and reservation. The manner in which illegal immigrants are entering the state is directly affecting the employment of the youth,” the home minister said.

He accused Soren of ignoring Jharkhand's problems and focusing solely on vote bank politics. Shah suggested that Soren's notion of tribal progress actually benefits his own family rather than the tribal community.

“It is our government that is concerned about the welfare of tribals. It was the BJP that appointed Babu Lal as the first tribal chief minister of the state. We appointed a tribal woman as the President of India. It is our government that made sure announcements are made in the Santhali language at the railway station,” the minister claimed.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently focused on helping people from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Modi set up a commission for them, provided 27 percent reservation in central exams, and made sure their rights are protected.

“Even the Prime Minister's council of ministers has the highest number of ministers from the backward community… The people of Jharkhand need to uproot the corrupt Soren government and support Narendra Modi,” said Shah.