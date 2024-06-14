'He sold the honour of Bihar by...': Prashant Kishor on Nitish Kumar touching PM Modi's feet

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a program in Bhagalpur. Kishor openly questioned Kumar’s recent political maneuvers by saying that he is compromising the dignity of Bihar’s people for his political survival.

Addressing the gathering, Kishor pointed out that media reports had recently shown Nitish Kumar as holding significant sway over the central government. "If Nitish Kumar does not want, the government will not be formed in the country. Nitish Kumar has so much power. What did Nitish Kumar ask from Narendra Modi in return for this power?" he took a potshot at Kumar.

Kishor lambasted the Bihar CM for not leveraging his alleged influence to benefit the people of Bihar. “Nitish Kumar did not ask for employment opportunities for Bihar’s youth. He did not push for the revival of sugar factories in the state’s districts. He did not even seek special status for Bihar, a long-standing demand,” Kishore said. Instead, he claimed, Kumar’s only demand was to ensure his tenure as Chief Minister extended beyond 2025, with BJP’s support.

“This man has sold the dignity of all the people of Bihar,” Kishor declared, accusing Kumar of prioritizing his political ambitions over the welfare of his state. He expressed disdain for Kumar’s actions, stating, “The leader of 13 crore people is our pride and respect, but this man is touching Narendra Modi's feet to remain the Chief Minister by bowing down in front of the whole country. While he has the key to the central government in his hand, he sold the honour of Bihar by bowing down at Modi's feet.”

A video has gone viral on social media where Nitish can be seen walking towards Modi with folded hands and bowing to touch his feet at the Parliament’s Central Hall.

Kishor also spoke about the critics who reminded him of his role in Nitish Kumar’s 2015 electoral victory, where he had coined the slogan ‘Bihar mein bahar hai, Nitish Kumar hai’. Acknowledging his past support, Kishor recalled the drastic change in Kumar’s political stance over the years. “There is a huge difference between Nitish Kumar of 2015 and Nitish Kumar of 2024,” he said.