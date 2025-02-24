Heading for reunion? Uddhav's meeting with cousin Raj Thackeray fuels speculation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray came face-to-face once again, this time at a wedding in Mumbai, sparking fresh speculation about a potential rapprochement between the estranged cousins ahead of Maharashtra’s civic elections. The two leaders were seen together on Sunday evening at the wedding of Mahendra Kalyankar’s son in Andheri, marking their third public interaction in two months.

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching, political observers believe the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) could be exploring a possible understanding. Although the election schedule has yet to be announced, the prospect of an alliance has gained momentum amid tensions within both the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Raj Thackeray left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 to form the MNS, and their political paths have since diverged. In last year’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) could win just 20 seats, while the MNS failed to secure any. However, with municipal polls nearing, the possibility of a political realignment cannot be ruled out.

The development comes just weeks after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Dadar. Fadnavis' meeting with Raj Thackeray intensified speculation about a possible tie-up between the two parties for the municipal elections. The BJP hopes to gain incremental votes of the ‘Marathi manoos’ in Mumbai if the pact goes through.

However, Fadnavis claimed the meeting was not political. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) dismissed Raj and his MNS as politically irrelevant.

