‘Heartbreak and loss threw me into the world of politics’: Sonia Gandhi on her book, ‘Belonging’

Much has been written about her and the Gandhi family, but few have been able to reach the truth, said Sonia Gandhi, whose memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ will come out this fall. Alfred A Knopf announced that the book will be published on November 10.
“Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their very human failings,” Sonia Gandhi said in a statement through Knopf. “In many ways, this book is a homage to their humanness. My story also offers readers a unique perspective of the social and political changes I have witnessed for six decades in the beautiful country of my belonging.”