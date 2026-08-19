₹7 lakh EDLI payout explained: How EPFO calculates insurance benefits for families

The EDLI payout is linked to the employee’s average monthly salary during the 12 months immediately preceding the month of death. For calculation purposes, the salary is capped at ₹15,000 per month.

The formula is:

30 × average monthly salary + ₹2.5 lakh bonus

For an employee whose average monthly salary is ₹15,000, the calculation works out to ₹4.5 lakh — ₹15,000 multiplied by 30. An additional ₹2.5 lakh is then added, taking the total insurance benefit to ₹7 lakh.

Dearness allowance (DA) is also taken into account while determining the salary for the purpose of the EDLI calculation.

The scheme provides a minimum assurance of ₹2 lakh in cases where the eligibility conditions for the higher benefit are met.

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Who is covered under EDLI?

Eligible EPF members are automatically enrolled in EDLI through their employer, without any additional charge to the employee. The scheme is designed to provide insurance protection alongside the EPF and EPS benefits.

The employer contributes towards EDLI, with the contribution subject to the prescribed limits. The insurance cover remains linked to the employee’s EPF membership and moves with the employee when they change jobs, subject to the applicable scheme conditions.

A key condition for the higher EDLI benefit is that the deceased member should have been in continuous employment for at least 12 months preceding the date of death. There is also a minimum payout provision of ₹50,000 where an EPF subscriber dies before completing one year of continuous service.

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For certain contract and casual workers, the continuous-employment condition has been liberalised, allowing families to receive the benefit even where the employee had changed jobs during the preceding 12 months, subject to the scheme’s provisions.

ALSO READ: How to ensure your family receives up to ₹7 lakh under EPFO's EDLI insurance scheme

How can nominees claim the EDLI amount?

The nominee or legal heir must submit EDLI Form 5 IF, duly signed and certified by the employer. If obtaining the employer’s certification is not possible, the form can be attested by specified authorities, including a bank manager, gazetted officer, magistrate, MP or MLA, among others.

The completed form and supporting documents are submitted to the regional EPF Commissioner’s Office for processing. Claimants can also submit Form 20 for EPF withdrawal and Form 10C or Form 10D, where applicable, to claim benefits under EPF, EPS and EDLI.

The EDLI insurance payout is credited directly to the nominee’s or legal heir’s bank account. Since the benefit is intended to provide financial support to the family after the subscriber’s death, EPF members should ensure that their nomination details are updated after major life events such as marriage or the birth of a child.

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