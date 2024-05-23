Heatwave forecast: IMD issues red alert for Delhi for the next 4 days

Heatwave forecast in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of severe heatwave conditions across various states in North India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. This came after maximum temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius in these regions on May 22.

The weather department said that regions including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions until May 25.

While, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions until May 25, Maharashtra is forecasted to face similar conditions until May 24.

According to official data, over 24 places in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh registered maximum temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius and above on May 22.

The IMD has predicted that Delhi will see a clear sky with heatwave conditions prevailing in a few areas on Thursday. While strong surface winds, with speeds of 25-35 kmph, may occur occasionally during the day, the capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 44 degrees Celsius.

With air conditioners, coolers, and refrigerators in homes and offices running at full throttle, the power demand in Delhi reached a record high of 8,000 megawatts. Water levels of the Yamuna river dropped significantly amid the sweltering heat, leading to water shortage and supply disruption in many areas of the capital city.

Gujarat was under heatwave situation as maximum temperature of 45.2 and 45.9 degrees Celsius were recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illnesses and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals, such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases," IMD said.

Separately, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital in Ahmedabad after he suffered from a heatstroke. He was in Ahmedabad to attend Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21. He is most likely to be discharged today.