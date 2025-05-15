Heatwave in Rajasthan, UP, Bihar in next few days; heavy rainfall in Northeast, West Bengal, Sikkim for next five days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northeast India, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next five days. It has also predicted rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the next three days.

On the other hand, West Rajasthan is expected to witness heatwave conditions in the May 15 to 19 period, while Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness similar conditions in the May 15-18 period and Bihar on May 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea. The weather department stated that conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to further advance into South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, and some parts of central Bay of Bengal in the next 3-4 days.

RAINFALL PREDICTION

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is expected over Northeast India in the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 15 to 18. Assam and Meghalaya will experience isolated heavy rainfall from May 15 to 19.

In West India, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph is expected over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from May 15-18. Gujarat will see similar conditions on May 15.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the next five days. Thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusts up to 70 kmph are likely over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and north Interior Karnataka on May 15 and 16.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience similar conditions on May 15.

HEATWAVE PREDICTION

Heatwave conditions are very likely in parts of Bihar on May 15 and 16, Punjab on May 16 and 17, West Uttar Pradesh from May 16-18, East Uttar Pradesh from May 15-17, West Rajasthan from May 15-19, East Madhya Pradesh from May 17-19, and West Madhya Pradesh on May 18 and 19.

Hot and humid weather is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on May 15 Jharkhand on May 15 and 16, Bihar on May 17, and Odisha from May 15 to 17.

Warm night conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on May 15 and 16.