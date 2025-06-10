Heatwave in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi; light rain expected in Delhi on Thursday: IMD

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India and severe heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Rajasthan, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It added that heatwave conditions are expected in parts of West Rajasthan in the June 10-16 period, with severe heatwave conditions at many parts in the June 10-13 period. Heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10 and 11, and in Punjab on June 10-13.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh regions are expected to face heatwave on June 10-12. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 10, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha on June 10 and 11.

There is no significant change in the maximum temperatures in Northwest India in the next four days but are expected to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter, said the weather department. Similarly, there is no change expected in the maximum temperatures in Central and East India in the next two-three days, but a fall in temperature is expected by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter.

DELHI HEATWAVE ALERT

The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in places across Delhi, with maximum temperature hovering in the range of 43-45 degree Celsius on Tuesday. It said the maximum temperature will be above the normal range by 3-5 degree Celsius.

The weather department predicted heatwave conditions on Wednesday in areas across the national capital. The maximum temperature would be in the range of 43-45 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature would be in the range of 28-30 degree Celsius, which is 1-2 degree Celsius above the normal temperature.

However, very light to light rain and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday. The maximum temperature would be 2-4 degree Celisus above normal and in the 42-44 degree Celsius range.

Temperatures would be lower on Friday that is also expected to witness very light to light rain and thunderstorms. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 39 to 41 degree Celsius and 27 to 29 degree Celsius respectively