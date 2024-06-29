Heavy rainfall triggers landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, surface communication snapped in several districts  

Surface communication to several Arunachal Pradesh districts was snapped following landslides triggered by incessant rain, officials said on June 29.

A key stretch from Aalo in West Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district was damaged in between Roing and Pene villages due to the continuous downpour, they said.

Related Articles

Shi-Yomi District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Jumi Ete said landslides have been reported at various locations in the area.

The Aalo-Mechuka road is strategically important for Army personnel deployed in Shi-Yomi district, she said. The BRO has engaged men and machinery to clear the road, the DIPRO said.

The blockade is likely to be cleared by today evening for light motor vehicles if weather conditions are favourable, another official said.

The Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road has also been damaged near Tarak village in Siang district, with many vehicles getting stranded, he said.

In Itanagar, the capital district administration carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures along the National Highway-415, the official said. The temporary structures were demolished as they were choking drains.

In its forecast for today, the IMD has said that Arunachal Pradesh can anticipate heavy rainfall conditions, while Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will likely experience these conditions over the next five days.

The IMD has also warned of high flash flood risk over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and NMMT subdivisions in the next 24 hours.

The weather department said that surface runoff and inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas with expected rainfall in the next 24 hours.