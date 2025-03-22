Heavy rains lash Bengaluru: Traffic, flights disrupted, several areas waterlogged. IMD issues alert

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on March 22 evening, disrupting vehicular traffic and flight operations. Several areas experienced waterlogging, causing traffic to move at a slow pace, with Bengaluru Traffic Police reporting congestion in several locations.

Following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of light rain and thundershowers for March 22 and 23, several areas witnessed intense downpours accompanied by strong winds. The weather body had forecasted that districts, including Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, and Mandya, are also likely to witness light rain and thundershowers over the weekend.

“Due to heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli, there is severe traffic congestion, affecting the traffic towards the International Airport,” the traffic police wrote on its official handle on X (formally Twitter).

ಕಸ್ತೂರಿ ನಗರ ಕಡೆಯಿಂದ M M T ಜಂಕ್ಷನ್ (ಕೆ ಆರ್ ಪುರ) ಕಡೆಗೆ ಹೋಗುವ ಮಾರ್ಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂ. ಎಂ. ಟಿ ಬಸ್ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದ ಹತ್ತಿರ ಮಳೆ ನೀರು ನಿಂತಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ವೈಟ್‌ಫೀಲ್ಡ್‌, ಮಹದೇವಪುರ ಮತ್ತು ಕೆ ಆರ್ ಪುರ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಹೋಗುವ ವಾಹನಗಳ ಸಂಚಾರ ನಿಧಾನಗತಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುತ್ತದೆ, ವಾಹನ ಸವಾರರು/ಚಾಲಕರು ಸಹಕರಿಸಲು ಕೋರಿದೆ. pic.twitter.com/D8xXOrSSIw — K.R.PURA TRAFFIC POLICE.BENGALURU. (@KRPURATRAFFIC) March 22, 2025

Hailstorms were reported in Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district, while the northern and western areas experienced intense downpours accompanied by gusty winds.

According to reports, at least 10 flights going to Bengaluru have been diverted to Chennai.

IndiGo Airlines stated on the social media platform X and posted that the unfavourable conditions in Bengaluru were affecting flights.

“We encourage passengers to check their flight status regularly. Flexible rebooking options and refunds are available through our website,” IndiGo stated and added that their teams are working to resume smooth and timely operations as soon as the conditions improve.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavorable weather conditions have impacted flights in #Bengaluru, resulting in air traffic congestion. You may keep a tab on your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA. We are here to support you and appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/cLAh81Xw6v — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 22, 2025

The airlines further assured that it was closely monitoring the situation and providing real-time updates.

Air India also said that the flight operations are impacted due to adverse weather conditions resulting in traffic congestion.

“We advise all our passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport,” the Tata Group-owned airline said in a post on X.