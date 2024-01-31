ED arrests Hemant Soren after hours-long grilling in land scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Hemant Soren after hours-long questioning in the land scam case. India Today reported that Soren was arrested by the central agency at 9:33 pm. Soren had been taken into custody by the central agency inside Raj Bhawan. He went to Raj Bhawan to meet the Jharkhand Governor and submitted his resignation from the post of chief minister.

The ruling alliance partners have named Champai Soren for the chief minister's post. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur confirmed the developments, saying Hemant Soren has decided to resign. "Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party. All the MLAs are with us," he said while speaking to reporters.

Earlier today, the ED officials, amid heavy security cover, reached Hemant Soren's residence to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ED grilled Soren for hours at his residence before arresting him. Sources told India Today that ED officials were not satisfied with Soren's response.

Soren, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier been questioned in connection with the case on January 20. The ED officials visited Soren's Delhi residence on Monday but they did not find him. A day later, Soren emerged in Ranchi. The ED searched Soren's Delhi residence and seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV along with some "incriminating" documents.

Earlier, it was speculated that Hemant Soren's wife could be made the next chief minister. A day before the questioning, Soren chaired a meeting of his alliance MLAs. Hemant's wife Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator, was also present at the meeting. The lawmakers expressed solidarity with Hemant Soren at the meeting and also signed a letter of support without any name.

However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that a rebellion has broken out in the Soren family as some MLAs don't want Kalpana as chief minister. Reports suggested that Sita Soren and Basan Soren could spoil Hemant's plan to install his wife as chief minister.

Sita Soren, widow of Durga Soren, the elder brother of Hemant Soren, did not attend the legislator's meeting held on Tuesday. Sita Soren represents the Jama constituency in the assembly. "A power tussle is evident within the family, but on the issue of any threat to the government, they are all united. The CM's brother Basan Soren, also a legislator, has spoken in his favour too," an MLA told news agency PTI.