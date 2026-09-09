Here’s how Delhi Airport has augmented international handling capacity at T3 ahead of the BRICS Summit

Pier C will facilitate international arrivals, with both international arrivals and departures planned to be handled from the evening of September 10 onwards. The phased operationalisation will provide additional flexibility and capacity to manage the expected increase in international movements during the summit period.

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit is being hosted in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, 2026, with Bharat Mandapam serving as the main venue. The summit is expected to bring together leaders and senior delegations from BRICS to member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives.

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“The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure seamless airport operations and a smooth experience for all passengers and visitors,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

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The additional international capacity at Terminal 3 is part of DIAL’s broader efforts to strengthen Delhi Airport’s ability to cater to the growing international aviation demand. The conversion of Pier C for international operations has increased the international handling capability of Terminal 3 and enhanced its ability to accommodate next-generation and wide-body aircraft.

DIAL has also put in place enhanced coordination mechanisms with all relevant stakeholders to ensure operational continuity and a seamless experience for passengers throughout the summit period.