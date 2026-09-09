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Here’s how Delhi Airport has augmented international handling capacity at T3 ahead of the BRICS Summit

Here’s how Delhi Airport has augmented international handling capacity at T3 ahead of the BRICS Summit

Once fully operational, annual capacity for international passengers will increase by 50% to 3.1 crore passengers annually after Pier C becomes fully operational in some time

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Here’s how Delhi Airport has augmented international handling capacity at T3 ahead of the BRICS SummitThe 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit is being hosted in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, 2026, with Bharat Mandapam serving as the main venue.

Ahead of the anticipated increase in international air traffic due to the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has augmented its international passenger-handling capacity at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As part of the preparedness measures, Pier C at Terminal 3 will be progressively operationalised for international flight operations from the night of September 9, following completion of all requisite security and operational checks and clearances.

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Pier C will facilitate international arrivals, with both international arrivals and departures planned to be handled from the evening of September 10 onwards. The phased operationalisation will provide additional flexibility and capacity to manage the expected increase in international movements during the summit period.

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit is being hosted in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, 2026, with Bharat Mandapam serving as the main venue. The summit is expected to bring together leaders and senior delegations from BRICS to member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives.

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“The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure seamless airport operations and a smooth experience for all passengers and visitors,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

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The additional international capacity at Terminal 3 is part of DIAL’s broader efforts to strengthen Delhi Airport’s ability to cater to the growing international aviation demand. The conversion of Pier C for international operations has increased the international handling capability of Terminal 3 and enhanced its ability to accommodate next-generation and wide-body aircraft.

DIAL has also put in place enhanced coordination mechanisms with all relevant stakeholders to ensure operational continuity and a seamless experience for passengers throughout the summit period.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 12:08 PM IST
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