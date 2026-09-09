Rajpal Yadav gets relief from surrender in 7 cheque cases, ₹5 crore deposit deadline set by Supreme Court

The court also issued notice in the matter and listed it for September 15, 2026.

“Subject to deposit of Rs.5 crores by the petitioners with the Registry of this Court by tomorrow, they are granted exemption from surrendering,” the Court ordered.

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The couple had approached the Supreme Court against a July 10 order of the Delhi High Court. The High Court had upheld Yadav's conviction in seven cheque bounce cases and sentenced him to three months' simple imprisonment in each case.

However, the sentences in all seven cases were ordered to run concurrently, meaning Yadav would serve them at the same time rather than one after another.

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The High Court also ordered Yadav to pay ₹1.05 crore in each of the seven cases to the complainant. Of this, ₹1,04,75,000 in each case was to be paid as compensation to the complainant, while ₹25,000 was to go to the State.

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His wife, Radha Yadav, was separately ordered to pay ₹5,51,380 to the complainant in each of the seven cases.

What are the cases about?

The cases relate to disputes involving M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. and allegations of cheque dishonour over payments connected with Yadav's production company.

The Delhi High Court had noted that ₹2.25 crore had already been paid and released to the complainant during the proceedings. It directed that this amount be adjusted while working out the remaining fine and compensation.

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The High Court had also given Yadav two months to challenge its judgment in the Supreme Court and suspended his sentence during that period.

The Supreme Court's latest order means Yadav will not have to surrender for now, provided the ₹5 crore deposit is made by Wednesday.

The case will come up again before the Supreme Court on September 15, 2026.