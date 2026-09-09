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Rajpal Yadav gets relief from surrender in 7 cheque cases, ₹5 crore deposit deadline set by Supreme Court

Rajpal Yadav gets relief from surrender in 7 cheque cases, ₹5 crore deposit deadline set by Supreme Court

The High Court had also given Yadav two months to challenge its judgment in the Supreme Court and suspended his sentence during that period.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Rajpal Yadav gets relief from surrender in 7 cheque cases, ₹5 crore deposit deadline set by Supreme CourtThe court also issued notice in the matter and listed it for September 15, 2026.

Actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav has got temporary relief from the Supreme Court in seven cheque bounce cases. The court has allowed him not to surrender for now, but only if he deposits ₹5 crore with its Registry by Wednesday, Live Law reported.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana, passed the order on Tuesday. The petitions filed by Yadav and his wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, were orally mentioned by AoR Saurabh Trivedi.

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The court also issued notice in the matter and listed it for September 15, 2026.

“Subject to deposit of Rs.5 crores by the petitioners with the Registry of this Court by tomorrow, they are granted exemption from surrendering,” the Court ordered.

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The couple had approached the Supreme Court against a July 10 order of the Delhi High Court. The High Court had upheld Yadav's conviction in seven cheque bounce cases and sentenced him to three months' simple imprisonment in each case.

However, the sentences in all seven cases were ordered to run concurrently, meaning Yadav would serve them at the same time rather than one after another.

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The High Court also ordered Yadav to pay ₹1.05 crore in each of the seven cases to the complainant. Of this, ₹1,04,75,000 in each case was to be paid as compensation to the complainant, while ₹25,000 was to go to the State.

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His wife, Radha Yadav, was separately ordered to pay ₹5,51,380 to the complainant in each of the seven cases.

What are the cases about?

The cases relate to disputes involving M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. and allegations of cheque dishonour over payments connected with Yadav's production company.

The Delhi High Court had noted that ₹2.25 crore had already been paid and released to the complainant during the proceedings. It directed that this amount be adjusted while working out the remaining fine and compensation.

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The High Court had also given Yadav two months to challenge its judgment in the Supreme Court and suspended his sentence during that period.

The Supreme Court's latest order means Yadav will not have to surrender for now, provided the ₹5 crore deposit is made by Wednesday.

The case will come up again before the Supreme Court on September 15, 2026.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 11:59 AM IST
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