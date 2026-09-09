'Legally prohibited from leaving UK': Vijay Mallya says Indian govt 'grossly unjust' to him

He said in a post on X, "For all who say I am a bhagoda refusing to come to India, please be aware that I have been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and am currently legally prohibited from leaving this country. All this started with poster boy actions by the Government of India who have been grossly unjust in my case."

For all who say I am a bhagoda refusing to come to India, please be aware that I have been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and am currently legally prohibited from leaving this country. All this started with poster boy actions by the Government of India who… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) September 8, 2026

ALSO READ | 'Indian debt resolution justice...': Vijay Mallya takes a swipe after Subhash Chandra's settlement

Advertisement

Sharing a recovery statement, the fugitive businessman questioned why he has not received what he claims is money due back to him.

To all who believe in fair and proper accounting justice please see the following table. Do I still deserve the way I am berated by the media and referred to as a fraudster at the very outset of a journalist’s script ? Why not start asking when I will get my refund ? pic.twitter.com/oP80Ba5Nuw — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) September 8, 2026

DON'T MISS | The officer who probed Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya cases, takes early retirement

Furthermore, he claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) released around ₹350 crore from his attached funds to pay Kingfisher Airlines employees. "I could not pay because ED attached assets/funds," he said.

Advertisement

For all you naysayers, please independently verify and see that the ED released over Rs 350 crores to pay Kingfisher employees from my attached funds. I could not pay because ED attached my assets/funds. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) September 8, 2026

Referring to an ED affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court, Mallya claimed that ₹14,131.60 crore had been recovered from him back in 2021. "5 years on, I am still referred to as a fraud who cheated the banks," the fugitive businessman wrote.

Affidavit filed by the ED in the Hon’ble Bombay High Court. Para 7 is the decreed debt and Para 17 shows recovered Rs 14,131.60 crore in 2021 !! 5 years on I am still referred to as a fraud who cheated the Banks. pic.twitter.com/zhiw8Mt8ag — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) September 8, 2026

SEE THIS | ‘Time to move on’: Bombay High Court to Vijay Mallya, SBI as ₹15,000 crore recovery takes centre stage

What is the case against Vijay Mallya?

At present, Vijay Mallya is facing extradition to India and legal battles over a ₹9,000 crore loan default linked to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The now-defunct airline borrowed huge loans from a consortium of 17 public sector banks (PSBs) led by the State Bank of India (SBI).

Advertisement

The airline collapsed in 2012, leaving behind unpaid debts and non-performing assets (NPAs) in its wake. Agencies such as the ED and the CBI charged Mallya with fraud, willful default, and money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is alleged to have diverted loan funds to personal assets, corporate jets, and sports teams (Royal Challengers Bangalore and Force India).

When was Vijay Mallya declared a fugitive?

Mallya left for the UK in March 2016. Seven years later, in October 2025, the government told the Lok Sabha that 15 people were declared Fugitive Economic Offenders under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.