Apple’s most ambitious iPhone yet? The decade-long road to its $2,000+ foldable

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Foldable iPhone: A decade in the making

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has been studying and experimenting with foldable devices for over a decade. The company has been studying the foldable market since, 2016. It’s hardware engineering core teams began initial studies on foldable displays, hinges, and flexible glass technology before Samsung launched its first foldable.

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Developers also explored several prototypes, including an iPad mini that could unfold into a larger tablet. After Samsung put the foldable phone on the global market in 2019, Apple’s hardware engineering under Dan Riccio continued the testing, exploring engineering hurdles like display creases and hinge reliability.

In 2020, Apple's former CEO Tim Cook took a trip to Asia, exploring the consumer market and the widespread adoption of foldables from Samsung, Huawei, and competitors. This was the beginning of Apple’s continuous efforts to kickstart building foldable products. Cook also made the foldable iPhone a high-priority hardware project.

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Between 2021 and 2022, Apple worked on core challenges of building a foldable iPhone, such as reducing crease visibility, building custom display cover glass, ensuring long-term hinge reliability, and integrating behind-the-screen camera components.

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During this time, the tech giant also collaborated with suppliers like Corning to develop custom cover glass and design a multi-material titanium-and-aluminum hinge mechanism.

In 2023, Apple finalised the passport-like form factor, featuring a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. However, price was a major challenge for the company.

Between 2024 and 2025, the company worked on software optimization for iOS and app adaptation, and a significant executive transition plan. It worked on iOS applications for a wide display aspect ratio and improved multitasking across screen dimensions.

Finally, in 2026, Apple announced the leadership transition as Tim Cook decided to step down. Apple Hardware Chief, John Ternus, has now been named Apple CEO, whereas Cook has transitioned to the Executive Chairman role.

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Therefore, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to debut today, September 9, under Ternus's leadership.

iPhone Ultra price

Bloomberg highlighted that Apple planned the iPhone Ultra pricing to fall under $1,999. However, the foldable is expected to be priced as high as $2,199. Whereas, larger-storage configurations could go as high as $3,000.

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Its high-end iPhone 18 Pro models could also reach nearly $2,000 for the highest storage option. It was highlighted that the strong sales of these expensive Pro models gave Apple confidence that there is a market for a premium foldable iPhone.

It is further suggested that Apple’s Upgrade subscription programme could make the foldable feel more affordable, and buyers could also opt for trade-in offers and carrier instalment plans.