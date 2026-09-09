‘Time to think about improving these missiles’: India, Russia want to upgrade BrahMos

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bilateral meeting on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two sides are looking to upgrade the BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile they jointly produce. This comes just ahead of the BRICS Summit to be held in New Delhi that will be attended by Putin as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“We are jointly producing the BrahMos missiles, and it is time to think about improving those missiles, adding some additional characteristics, making them more competitive in the market and more effective,” Peskov said during a conference call with journalists, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg.