'He’s alive, pray for him': Zakir Hussain’s nephew shuts down death misinformation

Reports of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s death flooded social media on Sunday night, sparking waves of condolence messages from politicians, celebrities, and fans worldwide. However, these claims were swiftly denied by his nephew, Ameer Aulia, who urged for an end to the misinformation.

“My uncle Zakir Hussain is very much alive,” Aulia wrote on an unverified X handle. “We ask the news media to stop posting false information. He is in a serious condition, and we urge his fans around the world to pray for his recovery.”

The 73-year-old musician, admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital for heart-related issues, remains in critical condition. Journalist Parvaiz Alam confirmed the family had not announced any such news. “I checked with his brother-in-law in London at 1640 GMT on 15 December. The family has not confirmed the news of his death,” Alam posted on X.

Hussain’s manager, Nirmala Bachani, revealed the artist had been dealing with blood pressure issues. “We ask for everyone’s well-wishes and prayers during this challenging time,” she said.

Despite the clarification, social media was awash with tributes, including posts from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, “The world has lost a true musical genius. Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music will forever be cherished,” before deleting the message.

Zakir Hussain, the son of legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha, is widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time. His groundbreaking 1973 collaboration with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist Vikku Vinayakram fused Indian classical music with jazz, redefining global music.

A five-time Grammy winner, Hussain won three awards earlier this year at the 66th Grammys.