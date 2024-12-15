Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain in US hospital ICU, battling 'heart-related' condition

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, 73, is currently in the ICU of a hospital in San Francisco, reportedly battling serious health issues. The renowned musician, known for his legendary tabla performances and global collaborations, has been hospitalized for heart-related ailments, confirmed his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

“He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related problem for the last week. He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation,” Chaurasia told a news agency.

Sources close to Hussain revealed that the Padma Bhushan recipient has been experiencing blood pressure issues, adding to concerns about his condition. While details remain scarce, his family has sought prayers for his speedy recovery.

The iconic tabla player, who recently made history as the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards in a single night, is widely regarded as one of India’s greatest cultural ambassadors. Born in Mumbai in 1951 to tabla legend Alla Rakha, Hussain displayed an early passion for percussion, performing at concerts by the age of 12.

Over the years, he has collaborated with global legends, including The Beatles, and carved a legacy as both a classical and contemporary musician. Hussain’s contributions to Indian music earned him prestigious honors like the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

As fans across the world anxiously await updates, the focus remains on Hussain’s recovery.