'High ground temperatures': A delayed IndiGo flight explains why Delhi is unbearably hot right now

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was delayed for over three hours at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical issue caused by high ground temperatures. The aircraft, parked on the tarmac, experienced a technical snag that hindered its timely departure.

The Bagdogra airport, situated near Siliguri in West Bengal, was the intended destination. The flight, scheduled to depart at 2:10 pm and arrive at 4:10 pm, finally took off at 5:51 pm, nearly three hours late. Online tracking platform FlightRadar24 confirmed the delay, showing the flight idling on the tarmac.

"Delhi and Bagdogra flights were delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations," IndiGo stated. "Passenger safety is our top priority, and we are taking measures to ensure a prompt departure. We are providing regular updates to passengers and regret the inconvenience caused by factors beyond our control."

Delhi turning into heat trap



The incident underscores a larger issue plaguing Indian cities, which have increasingly become "heat traps" due to unbalanced growth, dwindling water bodies, and rising greenhouse emissions. This summer, dozens have succumbed to the relentless heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal temperatures for June in northwestern and central India, including Delhi, contributing to one of the longest heatwave spells. Since May 12, daily highs in the capital have consistently exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), with temperatures peaking at 44 degrees and feeling like 49.2 degrees due to the heat index.

Krishna S. Vatsa of the National Disaster Management Authority attributed this crisis to climate change and urban growth that has drastically reduced wetlands and water bodies, turning cities into heat traps. The reduction of permeable spaces exacerbates the problem, making nights almost as unbearable as days.

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) highlights this trend. From 2001 to 2010, cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai saw night-time temperatures drop by up to 13.2 degrees from their daytime peaks. Between 2014 and 2023, this cooling effect diminished, with temperatures only dropping by up to 11.5 degrees.

“Hot nights are as dangerous as mid-day peak temperatures,” CSE’s report stated. The lack of overnight cooling gives people little respite from daytime heat.

The way out



In response, most Indian states are implementing heat action plans that provide drinking water, enhance medical facilities, and reschedule outdoor work and school vacations. However, Anumita Roychowdhury of CSE pointed out the absence of a clear mandate for long-term strategies. Delhi’s long-term plan includes improving building insulation, developing shelters for the urban poor, and investing in cooling water bodies, but these initiatives need financial backing.

Vishwas Chitale of the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water emphasized the need for financial support to make these plans effective, ensuring cities can cope with and mitigate the extreme heat.