Himachal Cabinet decides not to take salary for 2 months; BJP says this is 'Rahul Gandhi's Khata-Khat model'

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet members have decided not to take any salary, TA, and DA for next 2 months due to financial stress, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Thursday. He requested all the MLAs to also take a similar move.

"After discussing in the cabinet, all the members of the cabinet decided that until the state sees good improvement in the coming times, we will not take any salary, nor TA, nor DA for 2 months. This is just a small amount, but it is a symbolic amount. Apart from this, I also requested all the MLAs."

Sukhu said that the state economy has been improving and he does not want that growth to stall. He said that the state government will pay TA, DA to all officers.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit out at the chief minister, saying the state does not have money to pay salary. "The situation in Himachal Pradesh is such that the Chief Minister does not have money to pay his own salary, there is no money to pay the Chief Secretary, there is no money to pay the MLAs."

BHandari said that this shows that the financial condition of the state has become terrible due to "Rahul Gandhi's Khata-khat model" and this is Rahul Gandhi's guarantee model and his economic thinking has been exposed. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to warn the country about this same Revdi culture.

"In Karnataka too, we have seen how the prices of day to day needs, be it milk or water, have been increased and Karnataka is also going through a financial crisis. Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of the country because all his promises have been proven fake today," the BJP leader added.

Earlier this month, Sukha the BJP dispensation for the ongoing financial crisis and said that regime's populist decisions put a burden of thousands of crores on the state exchequer. He said the BJP's free water and electricity added an annual burden of Rs 1,080 crore on the state exchequer.

"The (state) government has restored the Old Pension Scheme but the Union government is not refunding Rs 9,200 crore contributed by employees under the National Pension Scheme," he claimed while addressing an Independence Day event at Dehra in Kangra.