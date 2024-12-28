Himachal Pradesh extreme weather: Amid heavy snowfall, 5000 tourists rescued; 2000 vehicles stranded on J&K highway

Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh experienced significant snowfall on Friday, causing traffic disruptions across several areas.

Himachal's big rescue ops

In Himachal Pradesh, around 5,000 tourists stranded at the Solang Nala ski resort in Kullu were rescued by police amid the heavy snowfall. A rescue operation commenced after approximately 1,000 vehicles became stuck in the area. Kullu police confirmed that the vehicles and tourists were safely evacuated and taken to secure locations, with the operation still in progress.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall were reported in at least six districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur. The IMD has issued an orange alert for snowfall and cold waves in the state for December 27 and 28, advising residents and travellers to exercise caution and prepare for potential road blockages and disruptions.

Snowfall up to 3 inches in J&K

The first snowfall of the season began in the higher elevations early in the morning, with the plains, including Srinagar, receiving snow later in the afternoon. Officials reported that Srinagar recorded approximately three inches of snow.

In addition to Srinagar, snowfall was noted in the plains of Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts. The renowned ski resort of Gulmarg, along with tourist destinations such as Sonamarg and Pahalgam, also saw snowfall. Other affected areas included Gurez, the Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and various regions in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

The heavy snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road, while the Srinagar-Jammu national highway experienced significant traffic congestion, stranding around 2,000 vehicles. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported that snow clearance efforts were underway, acknowledging the treacherous conditions along the roads.

"I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2,000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel and Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done, the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move, and efforts are ongoing to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles," Abdullah stated on social media.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an improvement in weather conditions starting Saturday morning.

