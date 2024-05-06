'His education shouldn’t suffer. If anyone has...': Anand Mahindra offers help to 10-yr-old boy selling rolls on street after father's death

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has offered help to a 10-year-old boy named Jaspreet whose video has gone viral making rolls at his street stall in Delhi. What touched everyone's hearts? Jaspreet started running the stall himself after his dad sadly passed away due to brain tuberculosis.

Mahindra saw the video and wanted to help. He said Jaspreet's courage is amazing, but education is also important. He asked people online for Jaspreet's contact details so his foundation could see how to support his schooling.

In the video clip, the 10-year-old boy is shown making egg rolls. He reveals that his father recently passed away from brain tuberculosis, leaving him and his 14-year-old sister behind. Their mother has left them, refusing to care for them. Despite these hardships, Jaspreet attends school in the mornings and runs his food cart in the evenings.

In addition to egg rolls, Jaspreet also sells chicken rolls, kebab rolls, paneer rolls, chowmein rolls, and seekh kebab rolls.

"Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn’t suffer. I believe, he’s in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education," Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A lot of people have applauded the boy's courage and efforts. A user wrote, "He is not giving up... this kid has decided to take up the responsibility & stand up for self...His courage is inspiring which is pushing him (to) stand during odd times...Salute to him... with right guidance in terms of education he will create many milestones..." "Thanks for taking it up. Service to Man is Service to God!" another user wrote.

"Well done sir. This kind of philanthropic activities are highly laudable. Keep it up," a third user commented.